Bari Weiss’s possible CNN takeover has respected journalists heading for the exits

The possibility of Bari Weiss leading CNN’s newsroom has journalists at the 24-hour news pioneer heading for the exits.

According to a new report in Variety, there is widespread speculation at the network that Weiss will oversee news operations at CNN following a likely merger of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery with Paramount Skydance, which owns CBS. Specifically, the outlet reports that Weiss will be partnered with another executive, potentially current CNN news chief Mark Thompson, to oversee news operations. But that other manager would be subordinate to the current CBS leader.

Weiss, a center-right but out queer journalist, took over as editor-in-chief of CBS News in October, but her tenure has been plagued by allegations of editorial interference. One of the most high-profile consequences of that has been an exodus of well-known journalists, including Anderson Cooper, an out journalist with his own show on CNN. Cooper was a regular contributor on 60 Minutes.

Related: Inside the growing backlash to Bari Weiss’s ’60 Minutes’ takeover at CBS News

Editor-in-chief of CBS News Bari Weiss attends the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference at the Sun Valley Lodge on July 8, 2026, in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

The turmoil has already reached one of CBS News’ most recognizable names. As The Advocate reported, CBS fired longtime 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley on June 2 after he reportedly accused Weiss of “murdering” the program during a staff meeting and questioned the qualifications of newly installed executive producer Nick Bilton. Pelley, who spent more than three decades at CBS News, reportedly received a standing ovation from staff. He was gone 24 hours later.

There may be similar exits at CNN if Weiss indeed takes the reins at the cable giant. Legal affairs correspondent Paula Reid has already told executives she intends to leave the network following the merger; she told Variety last month. The new report from the industry news publication suggests more departures will follow, with many citing Weiss’ lack of experience in breaking news coverage as a prime reason.

“CNN is a very complex asset. It is global, multiplatform. There are cameras in every country. It has a huge army of talent,” one source said. “It’s a totally different beast than broadcast, and you could well kill the golden goose… If you chip away at your core audience through machinations, you could really hurt the business.”

Related: Count Anderson Cooper among the journalists who don’t wanna work with Bari Weiss

Another source suggested that, given the growing questions surrounding Weiss’ credibility, a departure of journalists will be coupled with a likely recruiting challenge.

“People you actually want are not going to make a leap of faith to join when it’s too noisy, it’s too messy,” the person said.

Many note the fallout from the time when CNN had leadership that openly aimed to curb criticism of President Donald Trump. Variety notes that when past CNN CEO David Zaslav made an open play to woo Fox News viewers by ending crusading reports against Trump corruption, that ultimately ended with out journalist Don Lemon, The Advocate’s July/August cover star, being fired over controversial remarks regarding Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley.