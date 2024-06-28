Scroll To Top
News

Adult film star Austin Wolf arrested on child pornography charges

Adult film star Austin Wolf arrested on child pornography charges

Austin Wolf porn adult fim star 2023 GayVN Awards Resorts World Las Vegas
Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

The popular adult film star is accused of sending and receiving "hundreds of video of child pornography."

rickycornish

Justin Heath Smith, known by his porn star name Austin Wolf, has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

The popular adult film star is accused of sending and receiving "hundreds of video of child pornography," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York.

Wolf is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court later today on one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography.

Documents provided by the Southern District of New York claim that Wolf used the messaging app Telegram to share hundreds of videos with another person, who prosecutors say was an undercover FBI agent.

Federal authorities conducted a search in Wolf's Manhattan apartment back in April, where prosecutors said they found an SD card containing hundreds of child porn films.

The videos allegedly contained children as young as infants, with one depicting a 10-year-old child bound and raped by a man, prosecutors said.

Wolf could serve a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years. PRIDE has reached out to Wolf's representatives for comment.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 with free and confidential services. More resources are available here.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedArts & EntertainmentPeople
federal chargesadult entertainmentadult film stararrestaustin wolfchild pornographychild sexual abusefederal courtjames smithmanhattanporn starpornographysexual abuse materialnews
rickycornish
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - HuluOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ricky Cornish

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Ricky Cornish is an on-air correspondent for Equal Pride, where he's breaking down the latest in pop culture for Out Magazine, Pride.com, Plus Magazine, The Advocate, and Out Traveler.

Based in Las Vegas, Ricky can be seen interviewing the biggest celebrities at red carpets and premiere events around the city.

To follow Ricky and see what's trending, you can follow him on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, andYouTube.

Read Full Bio