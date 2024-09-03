Scroll To Top
News

Candace Owens claims TikTok causes women to hate men while also making men gay

republican pundit Candace Owens pretty man applying mascara
Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Shutterstock Creative

Pick a struggle.

Cwnewser

Candace Owens, a far-rightmedia commentator and staunch supporter of former PresidentDonald Trump, has once again sparked controversy. In a recent episode of her podcast Candace, Owens claimed that TikTok, the popular social media platform, is “socially engineering” men to be gay and women to turn against men.

Owens described TikTok as part of a broader conspiracy involving the media, Hollywood, and psychoanalysts to manipulate American society into engaging in behaviors she considers “unnatural.” She argued that the platform is encouraging men to become more effeminate and promoting a narrative where women no longer want to have children or form traditional family structures.

“They’re not socially engineering us to do good things,” Owens said on her podcast. “They are making men more and more effeminate, encouraging effeminate behavior, and convincing women to hate men. This is just what I see happening, and it’s terrifying.”

Related:After Iowa shooting, Candace Owens says LGBTQ+ community is ‘sexual plague on our society’

Earlier this year, following a school shooting inIowa, Owensfalsely suggested thatLGBTQ+ people, especially transgender and nonbinary individuals, were linked to an increase in violent incidents. She claimed that gender-affirming health care was contributing to a rise in mass shootings, despite there being no evidence to support such a connection.

In another instance, Owenspropagated a baseless conspiracy theory about Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France, claiming she is secretly transgender. She referred to a discredited French magazine article and alleged that Macron’s supposed gender transition was part of a scandal involving political blackmail. These claims were immediately dismissed by French authorities and widely condemned as transphobic.

Owens has also been known for making inflammatory remarks about the LGBTQ+ community, describing it as a “sexual plague on our society” and associating the community with “insanity.”

Related:Right-winger Candace Owens promotes ‘terrifying’ theory that France’s first lady is trans

This pattern of behavior has led to repeated suspensions from platforms like YouTube for violating hate speech policies. However, Owens continues to find a platform on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where owner Elon Musk has been accused of allowing a freer spread of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

Owens has doubled down on her rhetoric, urging her followers not to “hate” her but to “hate what’s actually happening.”

NewsYahoo FeedMediaPeople
social mediacandace owensgaylgbtqnewspeopletiktoktransgender
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Gay Days Anaheim 2024Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio