Scroll To Top
Business

WeHo’s Iconic The Abbey Sold

WeHo’s Iconic The Abbey Sold

the Abbey West Hollywood Sold
Image: Shutterstock

The sale ensures the landmark queer gathering space remains with family.

The Abbey Food & Bar and The Chapel at The Abbey, iconic LGBTQ+ establishments in West Hollywood, have been sold to tech and hotel entrepreneur Tristan Schukraft, according to a joint statement from Schukraft and current owner and founder David Cooley.

“The Abbey is more than just a bar. It’s been a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community through tough and good times alike, from the AIDS Crisis to the fight for Marriage Equality and Transgender Rights. I’m proud that The Abbey has been a place for support, unity, activism, and celebration,” Cooley said in the joint statement. “I’ve spent half my life here, meeting incredible people and seeing how The Abbey has been a place of happiness and acceptance for so many. Now, it’s time for someone new to lead.”

“I’m excited to build on the legacy that David Cooley created over the last 33 years at The Abbey. David built a small coffee shop on an unknown side street, into one of the most famous gay bars in the country, if not the world. This is both an honor and a significant responsibility,” Schukraft said in a statement. “I plan to respect and honor The Abbey’s history while bringing new ideas that reflect our evolving LGBTQ+ community and my personal approach to hospitality. We’re not just maintaining a legacy business and an international landmark; we’re adding to the future of LGBTQ+ nightlife.”

Cooley had high praise for Schukraft, the founder and CEO of MISTER, the largest telemedicine provider of free online HIV care including PrEP in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“Tristan has been coming here for years,” Cooley continued. “He gets what The Abbey means to people. I trust him to look after our community, our guests, and our team. Plus, I’m sure he's going to throw some great parties.”

In June, Schukraft announced the acquisition of The Trust, a boutique hotel and restaurant on Condado Beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as the shuttered LGBTQ+ nightclub Circo.

“I am excited to help reinvigorate the LGBTQ scene in Puerto Rico while building upon the legacy of these two amazing venues,” Schukraft said in a statement at the time. “Our team is committed to taking The Tryst and Circo to the next level, giving plenty of reasons for visitors and locals alike to come out and play, all day and all night.”

Cooley recalled a different era in the LGBTQ+ community when he purchased The Abbey. Writing for The Advocate in 2015, he noted that LGBTQ+ bars were important gathering spaces but were “secretive” and “hidden behind black curtains and smoked glass.” With The Abbey, Cooley saw an opportunity to bring about change.

“When we moved to our current location, I had an opportunity to do something different,” Cooley wrote for The Advocate. “We had an outdoor patio that was open to the street and adjacent to a park. People could see us as they went by, day or night. That was a radical idea for a gay bar at that time.”

Cooley and Schukraft said they expect the sale to be finalized within the next few months.

From Your Site Articles
BusinessCaliforniaNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
david cooleypreptristan schukraftwest hollywoodfamous gay barsthe abbeythe chapelgay barsgay clubslgbtq bars
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Don't miss the untold LGBTQ+ stories of NEW HOPE, PA!

Five short documentaries that capture the diversity & rich history of its deeply rooted LGBTQ+ community.


QUEER CUTS: New Hope!

Watch it ON-DEMAND on the Advocate Channel App until November 15th.

Download our App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Magazine - Gio BenitezAdvocate Channel - Queer Cuts

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Jake Daniels
People
Badge
gallery

Gay Soccer Star Jake Daniels, 18, Shares About His Partner, 46

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Men in Love
Photography
Badge
gallery

13 Historic Photos of Men in Love, 1850s to 1950s

Latest Stories

Donald Padgett

Read Full Bio