Biden sacrifices LGBTQ+ Pride flags at U.S. embassies to pass 'critical' spending bill

The Biden administration has agreed to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from flying at U.S. embassies in order to fund numerous health initiatives, including the AIDS relief plan.

The Biden administration has agreed to ban LGBTQ+ Pride flags from flying at U.S. embassies in order to pass a spending bill that will keep the federal government open through September 30.

Flag bans have been proposed and enacted by conservatives across the country as a way to censor specifically the rainbow Pride flag. The federal measure was stuck into the government spending agreement by Republicans during negotiations and enthusiastically promoted by anti-LGBTQ+ House Speaker Mike Johnson.

The provision bans all flags other than the U.S. flag outside embassies, but it does not prevent individual workers from displaying them. The measure aimed to crack down on all "political" flags, including the Black Lives Matter or Black American Heritage Flags. There are only exceptions for flags honoring prisoners of war and wrongful detainees.

The rainbow flag has been flown at embassies during Pride month in June, and on days such as the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on May 17. It was first displayed by the Obama administration before the Trump administration implemented a ban on the flag, which was later reversed by the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden has seemingly agreed to the ban again in his endorsement of government funding bill House Resolution 2882. His office said in a statement Thursday that it "strongly urges swift passage" of the "critical" bill but did not acknowledge the provision that would restrict flags.

The administration noted that the bill will fund numerous health care initiatives, including reauthorizing the President’s
Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) program. Established by President George W. Bush, PEPFAR is estimated to have saved 25 million lives globally through initiatives that prevent HIV infections.

While the program has only been reauthorized for one year through the bill, the Biden administration said that it "continues to call on the Congress to reauthorize PEPFAR for an additional five years."

If the legislation passes, the prohibition on flags would only last until the end of the funding deal, which would conclude at the end of the fiscal year on September 30.

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at the Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel 'Someone Else's Stars', and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
