Cisgender students allowed to sue Virginia schools to avoid sharing restrooms with trans classmates

A Virginia court says a cisgender student may sue her school district for making her share restrooms with trans girls.

A county judge said the student, whose name has not been released, can bring her case forward, according to the conservative Washington Examiner. America First Legal has financed the student’s case.

Fairfax County, the largest school district in the state, was among several districts last year who rejected Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s directives to discriminate against transgender students, including by requiring them to use restroom facilities matching their gender identity instead of their gender assigned at birth.

Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid in August told a local Fox affiliate schools will still require trans students be addressed by preferred pronouns and have access to restroom facilities and activities aligning with their gender identity.

But the court ruling means a Fairfax student can now sue school officials over that policy. The legal complaint alleges the student is being forced to violate deeply held personal beliefs.

“Petitioner is a practicing Catholic who believes that God created each person as male or female, that the complementary sexes reflect the image of God, that sex cannot be altered, and that rejection of one’s biological sex is a rejection of the image of God in that person,” the lawsuit reads.

“She believes that referring to another person using pronouns that do not correspond with that person’s biological sex is harmful to that person because it is false and harmful to herself because it forces her to lie by denying her religious beliefs and scientific evidence.”

Trans people are the gender they say they are.

The lawsuit also alleges being forced to share a restroom with an individual assigned male at birth violates her privacy as a woman.