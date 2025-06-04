Wake Forest baseball coach apologizes for homophobic slur

Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter issued an apology after he appeared to use a profane and homophobic slur during live television coverage of a college baseball playoff game on Monday.

The incident occurred as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons were trailing 6-2 to the Tennessee Volunteers in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Vols’ first baseman, Andrew Fischer, was batting when the camera cut to show Walter in the dugout, appearing to utter “f*****g f****t” in apparent disgust.

Walter had just returned from a discussion with home plate umpire Casey Mosier when he used the apparent slur, and he did not appear to be directing his displeasure at Fischer.

“I am very sorry for my outburst in frustration last night and I recognize the hurt and disappointment it has caused,” Walter said in a statement released Tuesday. “I have seen the videos and while I do not remember the specific moment clearly, that language doesn’t reflect my values or the standards of this program. Regardless, I own the consequences and I apologize to the University of Tennessee, to Wake Forest University, and the SEC & ACC.” The SEC is the Southeastern Conference and the ACC is the Atlantic Coast Conference, both college sports leagues.

“I am both surprised and deeply disappointed in our head baseball coach Tom Walter for his outburst during last night's baseball game,” Wake Forest Vice President and Director of Athletics John Currie said in a statement . “I feel badly for those most hurt by such words. I spoke with Coach Walter immediately after the game and again this morning to address this incident, which is completely out of character for him and does not meet the standards of Wake Forest Athletics, Wake Forest University or the Atlantic Coast Conference.”

Fischer finished his at-bat by hitting a home run and increasing the Volunteers' lead to 8-2. Tennessee eventually defeated Wake Forest 11-5 to win the Knoxville Regional and advance to the best-of-three super regional against Arkansas beginning Saturday. The winner will advance to the College World Series.

Walter just completed his 16th season as head baseball coach at Wake Forest, located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2023 and has the second-most wins for a coach in school history.