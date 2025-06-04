Here are 7 LGBTQ+ groups you can donate to as major companies quit sponsoring Pride events

GoFundYourself
Taiwanese LGBTQ+ Pride march Courtesy GoFundMe
As corporate sponsorships became more and more unattainable, many local LGBTQ+ groups are turning to crowdfunding platforms like GoFundMe to host their Pride celebrations this June.
Several large companies have backed out or lessened their support for LGBTQ+ Pride events this year as part of their decisions to ax their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. While large events such as San Francisco Pride or New York City Pride have been able to make up the difference, it isn't as easy for those in small towns — a lot of whom may not be large enough to attract big name sponsors at all.
GoFundMe has seen more than 1,000 fundraisers created to help the LGBTQ+ community and its allies Since January 2024, a spokesperson told The Advocate, which have raised more than $1.2 million for Pride celebrations and related expenses.
One example comes from Prattville, Alabama, when a campaign was launched to pay for a new venue after an agreement with the city stalled. The organizer was able to meet the fundraising goal "thanks to the amazing support of the community."
"At GoFundMe, we pride ourselves on helping to empower communities to create inclusive, joyful, and affirming spaces," the spokesperson said.
Here are some local groups that still need help making their Pride celebrations a reality.
Georgetown Tavern
Cornish-Windsor Covered Bridge built in 1866 that connects Cornish, New Hampshire, and Windsor, Vermont.
Shuttershock Creative
Georgetown Tavern in Windsor, Vt. is hosting its first-ever Sunday Pride Celebration on June 29, which will feature a drag show and live DJ. Organizers wrote that the event "is about more than entertainment — it's about visibility, joy, and coming together to support and uplift LGBTQ+ voices in our town."
Iranian Queer Pride
Iranian Queer Pride logo
Drag artists and kids dance at Whiting Pride 2024
With the help of Kucheh Art Studio, a women-led collective of LGBTQ+ Iranians is designing a float for WorldPride 2025 in Washington D.C. that "stands as a bold testament to queer Iranian resilience in the face of oppression." The group says that the float will specifically embrace "fierce love for our trans and gender non-conforming family."
LuLu LovelyTwirls
Group of children at LGBTQ+ Pride in Omaha
Courtesy GoFundMe
Lulu LovelyTwirls will be hosting a Youth Parade Float at the Heartland Pride Parade in Omaha, Neb. that will feature queer kids, drag performers, community leaders, and their loving families. They describe the float design as "14 feet of fabulous feathers, hand-decorated 'eyes,' and a huge splash of JOY representing queer families, creativity, and courage."
Taneytown Pride
Downtown Taneytown, Maryland
George Sheldon / Shutterstock.com
Taneytown, Md. is hosting its second annual Pride festival with the hopes of holding celebrations "for years to come." All funds donated will go directly to the costs of the event, which includes activities, giveaways, music, and more.
Team Taiwan
Taiwanese LGBTQ+ Pride march
Courtesy GoFundMe
Team Taiwan will join San Francisco Pride 2025 with a themed truck to show "that Taiwan stands for equality, democracy, and love. And in doing so, we shine a light for others still fighting to be seen." Taiwan was the first country in Asia to legalize marriage equality, and the group notes "this is the first time a group representing Taiwan will march with a themed vehicle at SF Pride."
Upper Dublin 2SLGBTQQIA+ Equity Committee
Upper Dublin Pride flyer
Courtesy GoFundMe
The Upper Dublin 2SLGBTQQIA+ Equity Committee is hosting a free, family-friendly Pride Celebration in Ambler, Penn. Organizers wrote that hosting a fundraiser "allows us to offer entrance to the event for free to the whole community, which removed any financial barriers that might keep some people, especially queer youth, from joining us."
Whiting Pride Corp
Drag artists and kids dance at Whiting Pride 2024
Courtesy GoFundMe
Whiting Pride Corp is hosting its second annual Pride celebration in Whiting, Ind. after funding its events in just a month last year. The group writes: "With so many voices in national politics and media (unfortunately, many of them from Indiana) loudly opposing diversity, equity, and inclusion, we aim to be even LOUDER in creating a fun, safe, and inclusive celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies."
