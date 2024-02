In the wake of the tragic death of Nex Benedict, a 16-year-old nonbinary student at Owasso High School in Oklahoma, the LGBTQ+ community and its allies are intensifying their calls for action to protect LGBTQ+ youth from violence and discrimination.

The White House, prominent civil rights organizations, Democratic politicians, and LGBTQ+ allies have spoken out after the news of Benedict's death.

Benedict died following a violent assault by classmates in a school bathroom. The attack, which occurred on February 7, preceded Benedict’s death the next day, sparking widespread attention and concern over bullying, school safety, and the treatment of transgender, nonbinary, and other gender-expansive students. Police have not released a cause of death, though on Wednesday, Owasso Police Department posted on Facebook that it preliminarily found that Benedict “did not die as a result of trauma.”

The situation has not only led to a significant increase in crisis contacts to intervention advocacy groups like the Rainbow Youth Project but has also brought to light statistics from The Trevor Project, emphasizing the urgent need for supportive and safe environments for LGBTQ+ youth.



Lance Preston, founder and executive director of the Rainbow Youth Project, reported a surge in crisis contacts following Benedict’s death. The social advocacy group supports LGBTQ+ youth with resources including access to mental health services along with other support.



“We are seeing a dramatic increase in crisis contacts from Oklahoma as a result,” he told The Advocate.

According to Preston, between February 16 and February 21, 349 crisis contacts were received, highlighting the impact of the Owasso incident on the community. Notably, 69 percent of these contacts, encompassing youths and adults, cited the tragic event in Owasso as a primary reason for their distress. A concerning 85 percent of individuals reported experiencing bullying either at school or through social media platforms, and 79 percent expressed a fear of physical assault.

Alarmingly, eight of these contacts disclosed self-harming behaviors and were referred for immediate mental health services, though two faced barriers due to the inability to obtain parental consent for these services. Among the contacts, 32 identified as students from Owasso High School, and 14 were parents of students attending the school, Preston said.

Many callers have expressed fear of bullying and violence, prompting the organization to bolster its support mechanisms. “We’ve actually heard kids ask if their bully might beat them to death,” Preston shared, stressing the critical nature of the situation. The Rainbow Youth Project is developing rapid response teams on the ground in Oklahoma and initiating virtual parental peer groups to educate and empower parents to advocate for their children’s safety effectively, he said.

“Many parents are calling the crisis and saying, ‘How do I protect my kid at school? I’m worried about my kid going to school. How do I work with my school to make sure that they’re going to protect my child?’” he said. “And then there are those reports of parents who are saying, ‘We have reported bullying x amount of times over the last six months, and they’ve done nothing. What if this escalates?”

According to Preston, parents who have reached out to his organization have an increased level of fear and anxiety over their children’s well-being.

Janson Wu, senior director of state advocacy and government affairs at The Trevor Project, echoed the concern in a statement to The Advocate.

“Our hearts break for Nex and their family. Our hearts also break for the other trans and nonbinary youth, especially youth of color, who face similar violence,” Wu stated. He highlighted the alarming prevalence of physical threats and harm among LGBTQ+ youth in Oklahoma, with nearly half reporting such experiences. Coupled with the stark reality that 48 percent of LGBTQ+ youth in the state seriously considered suicide in the past year—a figure that increases to 55 percent among transgender and nonbinary youth—the data underscores the challenges these young individuals face.

According to the U.S. Department of Education’s website, Owasso Public Schools is currently subject to one investigation by the agency’s Office of Civil Rights, though details about it are unavailable. That investigation was launched in January, according to Department of Education records.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre sent The Advocate a statement in response to a request for comment.

“Every young person deserves to feel safe and supported at school. Our hearts are with Nex Benedict’s family, their friends, and their entire school community in the wake of this horrific tragedy,” Jean-Pierre wrote. “For many LGBTQI+ students across the country, this may feel personal and deeply painful. There is always someone you can talk to if you’re going through a hard time. Dial 988 and press 3 to reach a counselor dedicated to serving LGBTQI+ young people.”

The Advocate reached out to U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona for a reaction to Benedict’s death and was directed to a tweet from Cardona.

“I can’t put into words the grief that I feel for Nex, their family, and their community. As an educator and father, I’m devastated. Violence has no place in school. It is our responsibility to protect all students by creating spaces where they feel safe to be their true selves,” the secretary wrote. “We must honor Nex’s life. We all have a role to play in school safety and ensuring that our transgender and nonbinary students feel safe in schools and in our communities.”

Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign, also spoke out about the tragedy, emphasizing the broader implications of such violence. “The death of Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died after being brutally assaulted in their high school, is a gut-wrenching tragedy that exposes the chilling reality of anti-trans hatred. The depths of this cruelty is sickening. Nex’s life demands justice,” Robinson declared. HRC’s commitment to seeking justice for Benedict and their family is firm, with efforts to involve the Department of Justice and encourage community advocacy. Robinson’s poignant reminder, “Nex – you deserved so much more than your too-short life,” calls for a societal shift to ensure LGBTQ+ children face a future marked by acceptance rather than fear and violence.

The Trevor Project’s findings reveal the profound impact of recent political developments on the well-being of LGBTQ+ youth in Oklahoma, with 90 percent reporting a negative impact. The lack of LGBTQ+-affirming spaces at home and school further exacerbates the isolation many of these youths feel. With The Trevor Project serving over 1,500 contacts from Oklahoma in the fiscal year 2023, the critical role of advocacy and crisis intervention organizations in providing support and hope is undeniable.

As the community mourns Benedict and confronts the aftermath of their death, the collective call to action from organizations like the Rainbow Youth Project, The Trevor Project, and the Human Rights Campaign emphasizes the importance of creating inclusive, affirming environments for LGBTQ+ youth. It’s a call for leaders in Oklahoma and across the U.S. to recognize the real and dire consequences of targeting trans and nonbinary youth and to commit to protecting all young people, regardless of their identity.





If you are having thoughts of suicide or are concerned that someone you know may be, resources are available to help. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 is for people of all ages and identities. Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860. The lifeline also provides resources to help with other crises, such as domestic violence situations. The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386. Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.