Investigation launched after man screams homophobic slurs at queer couples on D.C. metro

The Metro Transit Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating after a man was accused of verbally berated a gay couple with their child on a public train.
Video from after the alarming incident went viral shortly after it was posted on Sunday evening to X, formerly known as Twitter, by local resident Gianna Gronowski, who said that the man yelled homophobic slurs at two gay men with their young child before turning his attention to her and her partner.
"Just witnessed a small child get SCREAMED at by a man for having two dads," she wrote. "This man yelled that everyone on the train should 'be sick' that this 'innocent child' was being raised by f@gs — we yelled at him to get off the train; the family departed and he followed them."
Gronowski said that she then called out to the man to take his attention away from the couple. She continued: "He then turned his attention on my partner and I and screamed at us for being gay, calling us slurs. We felt incredibly unsafe. He reboarded the train and stared us down for a few stops before exiting at Judiciary Sq."
The videos posted by Gronowski do not show the initial confrontation, but rather begin once the man had backed away from her and her partner, and exited the train. As for why she did not begin filming earlier, Gronowski explained: "I wish I had recorded his verbal assault. But when he turned his attention toward me, I got shaky after [having] been brutally physically assaulted on the metro just a year prior."
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority responded to Gronowski's posts on the platform, confirming that the Metro Transit Police Department is investigating. WMATA said that MTPD "is aware of the incident" and that "the video will help with additional information."