Investigation launched after man screams homophobic slurs at queer couples on D.C. metro

The Metro Transit Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating after a man was accused of verbally berated a gay couple with their child on a public train.

Video from after the alarming incident went viral shortly after it was posted on Sunday evening to X, formerly known as Twitter, by local resident Gianna Gronowski, who said that the man yelled homophobic slurs at two gay men with their young child before turning his attention to her and her partner.

"Just witnessed a small child get SCREAMED at by a man for having two dads," she wrote. "This man yelled that everyone on the train should 'be sick' that this 'innocent child' was being raised by f@gs — we yelled at him to get off the train; the family departed and he followed them."

