Scroll To Top
News

The gays bring surge to D.C. Metro ridership for Capital Pride Parade

Washington DC Metro station platform orange line LGBTQ pride parade marchers
Baiterek Media/Shutterstock; Rena Schild/Shutterstock

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority reported its highest ridership since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cwnewser

Washington, D.C.’sMetro system saw a record-breaking surge in ridership over the weekend, driven by the city’sLGBTQ+Pride celebrations. More than 650,000 people used Metro Rail and buses on Saturday, marking the highest weekend ridership since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Metro Rail alone saw over 418,000 passengers, making it the busiest weekend day since the Nationals baseball team’s World Series parade in 2019, according to a spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Metro also recorded the highest ridership for the day of the Capital Pride Parade since 2012, highlighting the significant draw of the LGBTQ+ community’s celebrations.

“We had more than 650,000 trips on bus and rail on Saturday, which is the best weekend ridership day since before the pandemic. It was the best ridership on a Pride parade day since 2012 and 30 percent higher than last year,” a Metro spokesperson told The Advocate. “We had 418,000 rail trips on Saturday, which is the highest Saturday ridership since the Nationals World Series parade on November 2, 2019.”

Metro General Manager Randy Clarke celebrated the busy day on the roads and rails on Sunday.

“Thanks for riding #yourmetro. And great job team on getting all of our customers around on a busy day. @wmata moves this region, especially on special event days!” he wrote on X, formerlyTwitter.

The Capital Pride Parade, held on Saturday, drew massive crowds and significant attention. Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff and nationally acclaimed singers and actors Billy Porter and Keke Palmer were among the prominent figures participating in the festivities. Emhoff, speaking at a press conference at the parade’s starting location, emphasized the importance of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. “It’s great to be here again to enjoy the ambiance and to celebrate with the generations of LGBTQ+ Americans who have fought for their right to live openly and proudly and authentically,” Emhoff said. He noted that he and Vice PresidentKamala Harris have attended Pride parades nationwide, including inSan Francisco andLos Angeles.

According to Metro, the top five special event ridership days on the rail system since 2016 are January 21, 2017, with the Women’s March drawing 1,005,000 riders; June 12, 2018, with the Capitals Stanley Cup Parade drawing 844,000 riders; March 24, 2016, with the peak cherry blossom bloom drawing 766,000 riders; June 7, 2018, with the Capitals winning the Stanley Cup Finals drawing 768,000 riders; and April 3, 2019, with the peak cherry blossom bloom drawing 755,000 riders.

To commemorate Capital Pride month, Metro rolled out special Pride-themed vehicles — a rainbow-wrapped bus and train for a third year. The specially wrapped vehicles will be in service through June 30.

The Pride bus, where Metro employees distribute merchandise such as sweatbands, stickers, bandanas, and flags, was part of the parade.

“Metro is a big part of the community and so is the Capital Pride Parade,” Metro said in a statement. “We get so much joy out of moving hundreds of thousands of people to celebrate Pride Month together. As we said on the side of our special Pride-themed train and bus, Metro is ‘transportation for all.”

The nation’s capital will host World Pride 2025 next summer.

NewsYahoo FeedWashington D.C.LGBTPrideBusiness
businesscapital prided.c.metrometro systemnationals baseball teampridepride paradetransportationwashingtonwashington metropolitan area transit authority
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Arthur Nory; Gus Kenworthy; Gabriel Santana
People

25 pics of hot, shirtless celebs just to remind us of warmer weather

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio