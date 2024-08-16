Scroll To Top
News

Support for LGBTQ+ equality has decreased: GLAAD study

Mistress Isabelle Brooks Salina EsTitties Michelle Visage Luxx Noir London accept Outstanding Reality Competition Award RuPaul Drag Race with Meredith Marks onstage 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards 2024
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, Michelle Visage, and Luxx Noir London accept the Outstanding Reality Competition Award for 'RuPaul's Drag Race' with Meredith Marks onstage at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

GLAAD's annual "Accelerating Acceptance" report finds there's still supermajority support for equal rights, but there are some less positive signs.

trudestress

Support for LGBTQ+ equality remains high in the U.S., but negative rhetoric is having an impact, according to the latest “Accelerating Acceptance” study from GLAAD, released Thursday.

There continues to be supermajority support for equal rights for LGBTQ+ people, standing at 80 percent — but that’s down from the record 84 percent reported last year.

“This should not come as a surprise,” GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis wrote in the study’s introduction. “Extremist politicians, unchecked and enabled in the media — including social media — have relentlessly targeted LGBTQ people with harmful legislative proposals and disinformation campaigns. The same lawmakers and extremist judges targeting abortion access, contraception, immigration, voting rights, and free speech, are using the same strategies of fear and disinformation.”

More than 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in states around the country this year, she noted. “While the vast majority never make it to law, public debate over a person’s humanity and rights have real-world consequences,” Ellis wrote. For instance, the most recent FBI hate-crimes report showed a 19 percent year-over-year rise in anti-LGBTQ+ crimes and a 35 percent spike in anti-transgender crimes.

“Fortunately, the data points to proven ways to keep expanding and accelerating acceptance,” she continued. “When Americans see us, living authentically in our communities and included accurately in news and entertainment stories, they recognize how our rights to be ourselves and belong are the same as any American’s, and worth fighting alongside us to achieve.”

Among the good news in the study: 95 percent of non-LGBTQ+ respondents said schools should be safe and accepting for all youth, and 93 percent said children should be taught to appreciate and accept people as they are. Ninety-one percent said LGBTQ+ people should be able to live their lives free from fear, and 89 percent said LGBTQ+ people should be free from discrimination.

Eighty-two percent of non-LGBTQ+ respondents said they would support a friend or family member who came out as lesbian, gay, or bisexual, and 77 percent said they would support one who came out as transgender or nonbinary. But fewer than 30 percent on average said they know someone who is LGBTQ+.

And younger LGBTQ+ people reported a greater incidence of discrimination than older ones. Seventy percent of Gen Z LGBTQ+ people reported discrimination based on gender identity, up from 57 percent in the 2023 study, and 54 percent reported discrimination based on sexual orientation, up from 49 percent the previous year. The numbers were lower for millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers.

Media portrayals are one way to counteract anti-LGBTQ+ prejudice, but the percentage of respondents encountering them was somewhat lower than the previous year. Sixty-three percent of non-LGBTQ+ respondents said they were exposed to LGBTQ+ content in advertising, down from 67 percent last year, and 72 percent said they were exposed to it in TV and movies, down from 76 percent in 2023.

The greatest positive influence on non-LGBTQ+ people was personal interactions, followed by portrayals in entertainment media. The greatest negative influence was portrayals or news on social media, with news coverage coming in second.

The study was conducted online in January among a national sample of 2,511 U.S. adults, age 18 or over, using sample sourced by Cint, which has the world’s largest consumer network for digital survey-based research. Data were weighted to ensure results represent the 18+ U.S. population.

“GLAAD’s 2024 Accelerating Acceptance Study arrives at a monumental inflection point for the LGBTQ community and for our entire country,” Ellis said in a press release. “While acceptance for LGBTQ people remains at supermajority levels, the data this year also sounds substantial alarms about threats to this progress and to freedoms valued by every American. The same extremist lawmakers, judges and media sources targeting abortion access, contraception, free and fair elections, and free speech, are using the same strategies of fear and disinformation to undermine LGBTQ people and our equality. Fortunately, the data also points to proven ways to keep expanding and accelerating acceptance. Our study shows that more non-LGBTQ people have been inspired to speak up for LGBTQ equality as a result of accurate news coverage, and voters have shown up in election after election to reject extremist candidates and their anti-trans campaigns. GLAAD’s Accelerating Acceptance Study should continue to inspire and empower all of us to rise up and speak out for everyone’s freedom to be themselves. Our safety, our collective success, and the future of our democracy depend on it.”

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
discriminationglaadhate crimesnonbinaryaccelerating acceptancesarah kate ellistransgender
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio