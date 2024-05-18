46 photos from star-studded GLAAD Media Awards in New York City

Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for GLAAD; Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for GLAAD
The 35th annual GLAAD Media Awards took place at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan on Saturday, celebrating the best in LGBTQ+ media and advocacy. Ross Matthews hosted the event, which was marked by both celebration and tension.
The evening kicked off with a disruption as a protester interrupted Matthews’ opening monologue, accusing GLAAD of being “complicit in genocide.” The protesters were escorted out, while Matthews continued with the show with Don Lemon presenting an award to Gio Benitez and ABC News.
The awards ceremony honored trailblazing figures in the LGBTQ+ community, with country artist Orville Peck receiving the prestigious Vito Russo Award for a trailblazing LGBTQ+ personality and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winner Jennifer Hudson recognized as an allied media icon. Jennifer Lawrence and Laverne Cox presented each award.
