LGBTQ+ people ‘are not going anywhere’ says GLAAD CEO ahead of Emmy Awards honor

While Republican lawmakers in legislatures around the country have targeted transgender visibility in an assault on the rights of LGBTQ+ people, the most popular television awards will honor the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD.



The organization is set to be honored with the prestigious Governor’s Award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. This recognition, announced last November by the Television Academy, is for GLAAD’s contributions to the media and entertainment industry in promoting acceptance and fair representation of LGBTQ+ people.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, expressed gratitude for the honor in a statement to The Advocate. She emphasized the award’s importance, particularly in a climate where the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender individuals, faces increasing challenges from Republicans and right-wing extremists.

“At a time when our community, especially trans people, are under attack, to receive this outstanding honor for our work ensuring that queer stories are told accurately feels pertinent and powerful,” Ellis said. She also acknowledged the pioneers in the industry who have paved the way for this momentous occasion, affirming that the Emmy Awards will be a platform to reinforce the message that LGBTQ+ people are a resilient and integral part of society.

“By recognizing GLAAD with the Governor’s Award, the Television Academy reaffirms what we have known for decades, which is that television and entertainment has the power to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people, and that our organization sits at the forefront of that conversation,” Ellis said.

In the November announcement, the Television Academy highlighted GLAAD’s impactful work over nearly four decades, specifically their efforts in bringing LGBTQ+ issues to the forefront of mainstream conversation. The Academy praised GLAAD’s initiatives, such as the GLAAD Media Institute and the comprehensive “Where We Are on TV” report, which tracks LGBTQ+ inclusion across television networks, cable, and streaming services.

Ahead of Monday’s Emmy Awards, GLAAD celebrated its achievement with a pre-Emmy event on Wednesday in Bel Air. Hosted by Ellis and Kathy Hilton, the event was attended by a host of LGBTQ+ stars, creators, activists, and allies, including notable celebrities like Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, and many others.

“When Americans look at their television screens during the Emmys ceremony, they will hear the message loud and clear that LGBTQ people are not going anywhere, that GLAAD has their back, and is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and beyond,” Ellis said.