Scroll To Top
News

LGBTQ+ people ‘are not going anywhere’ says GLAAD CEO ahead of Emmy Awards honor

Sarah Kate Ellis and Emmy Statue
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images; Shutterstock

The advocacy group will be honored during Monday’s televised awards show.

Cwnewser

While Republican lawmakers in legislatures around the country have targeted transgender visibility in an assault on the rights of LGBTQ+ people, the most popular television awards will honor the LGBTQ+ advocacy group GLAAD.

The organization is set to be honored with the prestigious Governor’s Award at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. This recognition, announced last November by the Television Academy, is for GLAAD’s contributions to the media and entertainment industry in promoting acceptance and fair representation of LGBTQ+ people.

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, expressed gratitude for the honor in a statement to The Advocate. She emphasized the award’s importance, particularly in a climate where the LGBTQ+ community, especially transgender individuals, faces increasing challenges from Republicans and right-wing extremists.

“At a time when our community, especially trans people, are under attack, to receive this outstanding honor for our work ensuring that queer stories are told accurately feels pertinent and powerful,” Ellis said. She also acknowledged the pioneers in the industry who have paved the way for this momentous occasion, affirming that the Emmy Awards will be a platform to reinforce the message that LGBTQ+ people are a resilient and integral part of society.

Related: GLAAD to Receive Governors Award at Emmys Ceremony

“By recognizing GLAAD with the Governor’s Award, the Television Academy reaffirms what we have known for decades, which is that television and entertainment has the power to accelerate acceptance for LGBTQ people, and that our organization sits at the forefront of that conversation,” Ellis said.

In the November announcement, the Television Academy highlighted GLAAD’s impactful work over nearly four decades, specifically their efforts in bringing LGBTQ+ issues to the forefront of mainstream conversation. The Academy praised GLAAD’s initiatives, such as the GLAAD Media Institute and the comprehensive “Where We Are on TV” report, which tracks LGBTQ+ inclusion across television networks, cable, and streaming services.

Ahead of Monday’s Emmy Awards, GLAAD celebrated its achievement with a pre-Emmy event on Wednesday in Bel Air. Hosted by Ellis and Kathy Hilton, the event was attended by a host of LGBTQ+ stars, creators, activists, and allies, including notable celebrities like Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, and many others.

“When Americans look at their television screens during the Emmys ceremony, they will hear the message loud and clear that LGBTQ people are not going anywhere, that GLAAD has their back, and is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood and beyond,” Ellis said.

From Your Site Articles
NewsMediaArts & EntertainmentSocietyYahoo FeedLGBTGLAADTransgendertelevision
emmy awardstelevisionarts & entertainmentglaadsarah kate ellisnewstvtransgenderlgbtqsociety
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio