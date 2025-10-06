Flight lands early after masked passenger raves about LGBTQ+ people giving him cancer

A man’s angry rants about gay people forced a plane from Minneapolis to New Jersey to land early, after the homophobic passenger shouted to passengers that the plane was going down.

A Sun Country Airlines flight left the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport around 7:13 a.m. Friday but went no farther than Chicago O’Hare due to an unruly passenger acting erratically throughout the flight, according to The Minnesota Star-Tribune.

Other passengers said the man, who wore more than 15 face masks, complained of gay people giving him cancer. Seth Evans, a passenger, told the newspaper that the passenger said members of the LGBTQ+ community “gang chased,” “cooked,” and “radiated” him.

The man was handcuffed and escorted off the plane in Chicago. Other passengers were questioned before the flight continued to Newark Liberty International Airport.

“The flight landed without incident, and the passenger in question was turned over to law enforcement and removed from the aircraft,” a media statement from Sun Country Airlines said. “We appreciate our passengers’ patience during the interruption to their travels, and the flight is continuing on to Newark this morning.”

The New York Post noted the passenger also announced at one point that “Trump was here.” President Donald Trump was not on the plane.