The Republicans who voted against making gender-affirming care a crime and the Dems who voted for it

Gabe Evans Gabe Evans Courtesy Gabe Evans Republican Gabe Evans is in his first term representing Colorado’s Eighth Congressional District, which covers an area north of Denver. The district is competitive party-wise; he narrowly beat incumbent Democrat Yavira Caraveo last year. Evans is a farmer and former police officer who has touted his conservative positions in favor of homeschooling and gun rights. While he voted against criminalizing gender-affirming care for youth, he voted to ban Medicaid funding for it.

Brian Fitzpatrick Brian Fitzpatrick Philip Yabut/Shutterstock Republican Brian Fitzpatrick has represented Pennsylvania’s First Congressional District since 2019. The district, located in the southeastern part of the state and including all of affluent Bucks County, is considered a swing district. On the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard, he scored 61 points out of 100 in his first term, 71 in his second term, 68 in his third term, and 41 in his fourth term. Scores for the current term are not in yet, as the session of Congress is ongoing. His campaign site has even included a page on “Equality and Diversity.” One section says, “LGBTQ Americans are part of the fabric of our society and should be free to exercise the rights guaranteed to every American by the Constitution to participate fully in our society and pursue every opportunity. That is why I co-led and voted for the Equality Act, which would protect Americans from discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity.” But he did vote against Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care for youth.

Mike Kennedy Mike Kennedy Courtesy Mike Kennedy Mike Kennedy is in his first term representing Utah’s Third Congressional District. He is a family physician and also has a law degree. The Third District, which covers southeastern Utah, is heavily Republican and includes the cities of Orem and Provo, the latter being home to the main campus of Brigham Young University, which is affiliated with the very conservative, anti-LGBTQ+ Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (the Mormon Church). While he voted against criminalizing gender-affirming care for youth, he voted to ban Medicaid funding for it.

Henry Cuellar Henry Cuellar Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Democrat Henry Cuellar has represented Texas's 28th Congressional District since 2005. The district is located in the far southern part of the state, adjacent to the Mexico border. He has received mostly high scores, although not perfect ones, from HRC over his long tenure. In addition, he is one of the few Democrats who generally opposes abortion rights. Donald Trump recently pardoned Cuellar, who was facing charges of bribery, money laundering, and conspiracy. Trump pardoned Cuellar's wife, Imelda, as well. Trump then criticized Cuellar for deciding to stick with the Democratic Party in his reelection campaign. Cuellar also voted to ban Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care for minors.

Vicente Gonzalez Vicente Gonzalez Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Democrat Vicente Gonzales represents Texas’s 34th Congressional District, in south Texas adjacent to Cuellar’s. He has been in office since 2017. During his tenure, he has received mostly high scores from HRC, including a perfect score in the 117th Congress, which ran from January 2021 to January 2023. He voted for the Medicaid funding ban as well.

Don Davis Don Davis Courtesy Don Davis Democrat Don Davis has represented the First Congressional District in eastern North Carolina since 2023. He is a military veteran and academic. He received a score of 68 from HRC in his first term. Like the others, he voted for the Medicaid funding ban. One other Democrat, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington State’s Third Congressional District, voted for the Medicaid ban, but she voted against the criminalization bill.