A heart filled with trans hate is how Marjorie Taylor Greene is choosing to be remembered

If this is how Marjorie Taylor Greene chooses to be remembered, as a person of hate, then she has written her own legacy. Who would be stupid enough to fall for the “peace and love” BS she’s been shoveling on her recent farewell media tour?

Greene’s final bill , passed by the House this week, expands the definition of “genital and bodily mutilation” and “chemical castration” to criminalize transition-related health care for minors. Under this legislation, doctors, parents, and caregivers could face felony charges for following widely accepted medical standards designed to help transgender youth survive and thrive.

Of all the ways Greene could exit Congress before her scheduled departure in January, she chose to go out by targeting trans children, some of the most vulnerable people in the country. So much for that peace and love.

This vote lands with bitter irony. In recent weeks, Greene has embarked on a carefully staged media tour, lamenting the “meanness” of modern political discourse and insisting she wants to remove hate from politics.

She has even appeared on the very “lamestream media” outlets, i.e. The View, 60 Minutes, that she once denounced, rebranding herself as a misunderstood truth-teller seeking civility. But her final legislative act tells a far more honest story than any cable news appearance ever could.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is not leaving Congress on a note of reconciliation or growth. She is leaving on a note of cruelty, and her record of trans hate is as long as the list of her demented conspiracy theories.

Over the last five years, Greene has repeatedly targeted transgender people, particularly trans youth, through both rhetoric and policy positions. She’s promoted false claims that trans identities are part of a broader effort to “groom” children and used inflammatory language that portrays trans people as predators or social threats.

Greene has regularly amplified misinformation about transgender health care, dismissed the medical consensus supporting gender-affirming care, and used social media and congressional platforms to mock, misgender, and delegitimize trans people as a group.

Rather than addressing the documented risks of bullying, discrimination, and suicide faced by trans youth, Greene has consistently framed their existence as a political problem to be extinguished, making opposition to transgender rights a central and sustained part of her record in office.

In other words, if there is a face for trans hate in America, it is unquestionably, the facade of Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

Her hostility toward transgender people has never been subtle, and it’s been there since the get-go. Soon after being sworn into office, Greene made her hate unmistakably clear. Her hate was deeply personal, offensive, and inhumane.

That cruelty was laid bare in 2021, when I interviewed then–newly elected Illinois Congresswoman Marie Newman after her victory over a GOP-backed primary challenger.

Newman, whose daughter is transgender, spoke candidly about the harm Greene had inflicted almost immediately upon entering Congress. Greene had publicly targeted Newman’s family, repeatedly misgendering her daughter and using her identity as a political prop.

Greene’s office was across the hall from Newman’s. Horrificly, she displayed a crude, self-made sign outside her congressional office declaring, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!” In addition, she publicly targeted Newman's daughter in a tweet, drawing condemnation for dragging Newman’s child into a political attack.

Greene’s hate knows no bounds.

Newman described the pain this caused her, not just as a lawmaker but as a mother trying to protect her child from Greene, who seemed determined to demean her existence. At the time, Newman warned that Greene’s fixation on trans people was not a one-off provocation but part of a broader pattern of using transgender lives as fodder for outrage, fundraising, and attention.

That story matters now because it exposes the through line from Greene’s first days in Congress to her last major vote. The bill criminalizing gender-affirming care is not a one-off. It is the logical conclusion of years of hate speech that framed trans children as threats, parents as abusers, and doctors as criminals.

Greene may want voters to believe she has changed, that she has put down the torch of hate and discovered a newfound concern for kindness in public life. But that is as insulting as it is ridiculous.

Greene cannot claim to oppose political cruelty while advancing legislation that would rip lifesaving health care away from children and terrorize their families. A tiger does not change its stripes this quickly, this publicly, or in a way so thoroughly contradicted by its own actions.

Greene’s tears over “meanness” ring hollow when set against the very real harm she promoted throughout her two terms in Congress.

While Greene herself will be gone before the 2026 midterms, her influence, unfortunately, will not disappear with her. Her Republican colleagues will no doubt pick up her mantle.

As health care costs rise, inflation persists, joblessness grows, and the economy tightens, Republicans have shown little interest in offering substantive solutions. Instead, they will reach for the hate Greene perpetuated, scapegoating trans people to manufacture a culture-war wedge.

I’ve written in the past that trans people are human beings and not a political issue. Trans children are not talking points. They are human beings, with feelings, families, friends, and futures.

They deserve care, dignity, and protection, not felony status written to score ideological points and a political edge. The only edge is the blade of pain they experience when treated as other than human beings.

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s legacy is not one of courage or honesty. It is a record of deliberate harm and hate. There is no kindness in the heart of legislation designed to criminalize compassion, and no morality in targeting children to make a final political statement.

If this is how Greene exits the national stage, then history will remember her exactly as she has shown herself to be.