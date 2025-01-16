LGBTQ+ Congress members cautiously optimistic about Gaza ceasefire deal

LGBTQ+ members of Congress have mostly positive things to say about the Israel-Hamas deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, which President Joe Biden’s administration helped negotiate, along with officials from Egypt and Qatar.

The first phase of the deal, announced Wednesday and set to go into effect Sunday, provides for an initial 42-day ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, which has been going on for 15 months, and the release of 33 of the 98 Israelis who are being held hostage as well as hundreds of Palestinians detained by Israel. It also would call for withdrawal of Israeli troops from some areas of Gaza and more humanitarian aid to the region.

The second phase is still to be negotiated, but it would call for the release of the rest of the living hostages and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. The third phase would see the return of the bodies of hostages who have died and the rebuilding of Gaza, which has been devastated by the war. Israel declared war on Hamas., a militant group that governs Gaza, after it attacked Israel October 7, 2023, killing about 1,200 people and taking about 250 hostage. Some nations, including the U.S., consider Hamas a terrorist organization. It opposes the existence of Israel and wants a Palestinian state.

Israel’s Cabinet is set to vote on the agreement Friday, delaying a vote from Thursday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the delay is due to Hamas reneging on parts of the deal, something Hamas leaders have denied. That could keep the deal from going into effect Sunday.

“After 15 months of bloodshed and heartbreak, today hopefully marks the beginning of a new chapter,” said a Wednesday statement from U.S. Rep. Mark Takano of California. “It has been innocents who have suffered the most — too often unseen, unacknowledged, and yet relentlessly all the same. May we never forget the cruel and terrible cost they have borne and rush aid to civilians as quickly as possible.

“I am grateful for the heroic work of the mediators, especially President Biden, who have labored tirelessly to secure this deal that sees the return of the hostages and an end to the fighting. But peace is a fragile thing and there are details yet to be hammered out.

“It is incumbent on all of us to grab this moment to both address the immediate humanitarian disaster on the ground and renew our push for a long-term, permanent political resolution. Peace will only be achieved when a two-state solution is secured.”

U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first transgender person in Congress and a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released this statement: “The reports of a ceasefire agreement and hostage deal between Israel and Hamas could not be more welcome. The loss of lives, homes, and communities since October 7, 2023 in Israel and Gaza has been heartbreaking — and this is an important step toward securing safety for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

“This lifesaving agreement would not have been possible without the tireless efforts of President Biden and his administration. With this ceasefire, release of the Israeli hostages, and the ability of Palestinian civilians to return to their communities, I am optimistic that we are on a path toward stability across the region.”

U.S. Rep. Becca Balint of Vermont posted this on her website: “Finalizing a ceasefire deal is extremely welcome news. I’m relieved to finally end the horrific suffering and violence of the last 15 months. The surviving hostages will be reunited with their families at last, and the bombs will stop. But the humanitarian crisis in Gaza will continue to demand the world’s attention. This is a critical first step in rebuilding the political stability and safety of the entire region and securing a free and self-determined Palestine. Attentive and serious diplomacy will be imperative to achieving true lasting peace and a safer future for Palestinians and Israelis.”

U.S. Rep. Julie Johnson of Texas, also a member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, addressed the ceasefire in a Wednesday appearance on ABC News Live. “I know, for the Israeli people and the families of Israel, to finally have their loved ones returned has got to be a huge relief,” she said. “And while I would love for the release to be tomorrow, at least those families have a timeline that they can hopefully count on, and at least [for] the Palestinian people and the people of Gaza, the suffering has to end … and I hope that they are hopeful. They finally have an end to the hell that they’ve been in and a light at the end of the tunnel as well.”

Asked about Donald Trump’s effort to take credit for the agreement, Johnson said it doesn’t matter who gets credit, but she pointed out that the Biden administration has been working on the deal for months. It was appropriate, however, for the administration to bring in the Trump team, as that team will be tasked with enforcing the agreement, she said. But the historic achievement belongs to the Biden administration, she noted.

There are concerns that the deal will fall apart, but both sides appear to be wishing for an end to the war, Johnson said. “I’m very hopeful that this deal will hold,” she said. She is optimistic that both Republicans and Democrats in Congress will come together for its enforcement, as Israel is a strong ally of the U.S., but everyone wants to see an end to the suffering in Gaza, she added.

All the LGBTQ+ members of Congress are Democrats. Johnson is the first out member from the Deep South.