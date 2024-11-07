Meet the 'Drag Race' star who just won a prestigious science communication award for making math fun

In a groundbreaking achievement for the STEM and drag communities, Kyne Santos, a Filipino-Canadian drag queen who appeared on Drag Race Canada and TikTok sensation with more than 1.6 million followers, has been awarded the National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications. The award honors outstanding communicators who bridge the gap between complex scientific topics and the general public.

Santos, a math communicator with a degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo, has gained a substantial following on social media platforms by creating engaging, accessible math content. She combines her drag persona with STEM education to reach audiences who might otherwise shy away from the subject, drawing parallels to popular educational formats like “Bill Nye the Science Guy” but with a unique twist. Santos’ vibrant personality and colorful drag style capture attention while breaking down mathematical concepts, from the quadratic formula to the fundamentals of calculus.

@onlinekyne ❤️ once upon a time ….

“Being a science/math communicator is truly a dream job,” Santos wrote on Instagram after learning of the award. “To win such a prestigious award for it really motivates me to keep working harder and doing more for the community & the world.” Santos expressed “shock and disbelief” at the recognition, which she says further inspires her to promote inclusivity and representation in STEM.

In an interview with The Advocate, Santos expanded on her approach to science communication, saying, “Seeing someone with crazy huge drag queen hair talk about the quadratic formula...gets your foot in the door.” She emphasized that while her content initially hooks audiences with visuals, her goal is to make people curious about math. “I want to change people’s opinions about math and convert people into math lovers,” she explained. “And while I’m doing that, I also want to challenge people’s assumptions about who can study math and be successful in STEM fields.” Santos added that she’s inspired to break stereotypes and show that “math belongs to everybody, no matter who you are or what you look like.”

To make complicated math concepts accessible, Santos uses a blend of entertainment and education, focusing on essential techniques. Her drag persona, with colorful wigs, makeup, and costumes, captures viewers’ attention and adds a unique, inviting context to her lessons. She explains math concepts in simple, relatable language, steering away from jargon, and often uses analogies and storytelling to make abstract concepts easy to understand. By framing math as a journey of curiosity rather than rote memorization, she says she tries to foster genuine interest among her followers.

Andrea Bandelli, a National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards committee member and chair of the Woven Foundation for Creative Climate Communication, praised Santos’ impact. “Kyne’s efforts to encourage scientific and mathematical literacy across a variety of platforms, including her viral TikTok account, @onlinekyne, and podcast, Think Queen, bridge different communities in engaging and innovative ways,” Bandelli told The Advocate in a statement. “Her work brings science to a much broader public by creating content that is thoroughly scientific while being a powerful advocate of queer representation and science communication. Through the art of drag, complex scientific concepts are made approachable and memorable, while at the same time challenging stereotypes about who can be a scientist or science communicator.”

Reflecting on the recent wave of anti-drag rhetoric, Santos acknowledged the challenges faced by the drag community, noting the political attacks and canceled opportunities she’s experienced due to her identity. “It’s become this political thing to stand with somebody who is gender nonconforming in the way they present,” Santos said, addressing how drag has increasingly become a target. “To be recognized, I feel really just so thankful and so honored,” she added, expressing her gratitude for the support amid challenging times for drag performers.

The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards for Excellence in Science Communications are among the most prestigious honors in the field, recognizing individuals who help demystify scientific topics with clarity, accuracy, and creativity. The award aims to support and build a diverse community of science communicators capable of addressing global issues such as climate change, pandemics, and artificial intelligence.