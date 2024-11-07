Scroll To Top
News

Meet the 'Drag Race' star who just won a prestigious science communication award for making math fun

Kyne Santos
Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The former ‘Drag Race Canada’ contestant Kyne Santos was recognized with the National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications.

Cwnewser
Support The Advocate
We're asking for your help to continue our newsroom's important reporting. Support LGBTQ+ journalism by contributing today!
One-timeMonthly

In a groundbreaking achievement for the STEM and drag communities, Kyne Santos, a Filipino-Canadian drag queen who appeared on Drag Race Canada and TikTok sensation with more than 1.6 million followers, has been awarded the National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Award for Excellence in Science Communications. The award honors outstanding communicators who bridge the gap between complex scientific topics and the general public.

Santos, a math communicator with a degree in mathematics from the University of Waterloo, has gained a substantial following on social media platforms by creating engaging, accessible math content. She combines her drag persona with STEM education to reach audiences who might otherwise shy away from the subject, drawing parallels to popular educational formats like “Bill Nye the Science Guy” but with a unique twist. Santos’ vibrant personality and colorful drag style capture attention while breaking down mathematical concepts, from the quadratic formula to the fundamentals of calculus.

@onlinekyne

❤️ once upon a time ….

“Being a science/math communicator is truly a dream job,” Santos wrote on Instagram after learning of the award. “To win such a prestigious award for it really motivates me to keep working harder and doing more for the community & the world.” Santos expressed “shock and disbelief” at the recognition, which she says further inspires her to promote inclusivity and representation in STEM.

In an interview with The Advocate, Santos expanded on her approach to science communication, saying, “Seeing someone with crazy huge drag queen hair talk about the quadratic formula...gets your foot in the door.” She emphasized that while her content initially hooks audiences with visuals, her goal is to make people curious about math. “I want to change people’s opinions about math and convert people into math lovers,” she explained. “And while I’m doing that, I also want to challenge people’s assumptions about who can study math and be successful in STEM fields.” Santos added that she’s inspired to break stereotypes and show that “math belongs to everybody, no matter who you are or what you look like.”

To make complicated math concepts accessible, Santos uses a blend of entertainment and education, focusing on essential techniques. Her drag persona, with colorful wigs, makeup, and costumes, captures viewers’ attention and adds a unique, inviting context to her lessons. She explains math concepts in simple, relatable language, steering away from jargon, and often uses analogies and storytelling to make abstract concepts easy to understand. By framing math as a journey of curiosity rather than rote memorization, she says she tries to foster genuine interest among her followers.

Andrea Bandelli, a National Academies Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards committee member and chair of the Woven Foundation for Creative Climate Communication, praised Santos’ impact. “Kyne’s efforts to encourage scientific and mathematical literacy across a variety of platforms, including her viral TikTok account, @onlinekyne, and podcast, Think Queen, bridge different communities in engaging and innovative ways,” Bandelli told The Advocate in a statement. “Her work brings science to a much broader public by creating content that is thoroughly scientific while being a powerful advocate of queer representation and science communication. Through the art of drag, complex scientific concepts are made approachable and memorable, while at the same time challenging stereotypes about who can be a scientist or science communicator.”

Reflecting on the recent wave of anti-drag rhetoric, Santos acknowledged the challenges faced by the drag community, noting the political attacks and canceled opportunities she’s experienced due to her identity. “It’s become this political thing to stand with somebody who is gender nonconforming in the way they present,” Santos said, addressing how drag has increasingly become a target. “To be recognized, I feel really just so thankful and so honored,” she added, expressing her gratitude for the support amid challenging times for drag performers.

The Eric and Wendy Schmidt Awards for Excellence in Science Communications are among the most prestigious honors in the field, recognizing individuals who help demystify scientific topics with clarity, accuracy, and creativity. The award aims to support and build a diverse community of science communicators capable of addressing global issues such as climate change, pandemics, and artificial intelligence.

“The success of Kyne’s work demonstrates how the creative storytelling elements of drag can be powerful tools for science communication and education, particularly reaching LGBTQ+ youth and other underrepresented groups in STEM,” Bandelli said.

NewsDragYahoo FeedPeople
canadadragdrag racedrag race canadakyne santosmathnational academiesnational academies eric and wendy schmidt award for excellence in science communicationssciencestem
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Stonewall Brick AwardsOut / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

photo gallery Exclusive First Look Images: Folsom East NYC kink street festival 2024
News

60 wild photos from Folsom Street East that prove New York City knows how to play

Melania Trump sunglasses american flags
Politics

Melania Trump cashed six-figure check to speak to gay Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

JD Vance republican hypocrite who previously dressed in drag pictured with red lipstick and colorful wigs
Election

While Trump's campaign remains mum on photo appearing to show JD Vance in drag, the internet has thoughts

True

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio