Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

LGBTQ+ Olympians receive death threats after speaking out against the Trump admin.

Amber Glenn and Gus Kenworthy both say they've received death threats since criticizing the Trump administration.

​Amber Glenn and Gus Kenworthy

Amber Glenn; Gus Kenworthy

Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega

Olympians who speak out against Donald Trump or ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are being met with hate comments, harassment, and even death threats — and LGBTQ+ athletes are at the front of it.

Amber Glenn, the first out queer woman to make the U.S. figure skating team, said in an Instagram story over the weekend that she's received "a scary amount of hate/threats" since commenting on the president's anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Glenn had said during a press conference last week that the community is currently facing "hard times" under Trump.

Related: Out Olympian Amber Glenn slams Trump administration and says she won't 'shut up about politics'

"It isn't the first time we've had to come together as a community to try to fight for our human rights," Glenn said. "I hope that I can use my platform and my voice throughout these Games to try to encourage people to stay strong."

Glenn has since decided to take a social media break, telling NPR on Monday, "I've never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking out about being decent and, like, human rights."

Meanwhile, out gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who is representing the U.K. but grew up in the U.S., said in a video posted to Instagram that he's received several messages "telling me to kill myself, threatening me, wishing they’ll get to see me blow my knee or break my neck during my event, calling me slurs" since making an anti-ICE post.

Kenworthy posted a photo on Instagram last week showing that he had peed the message "fuck ICE" into snow. He also told people, "can call your Senator at (202) 224-3121 to speak up against ICE and put pressure on them during the current DHS funding negotiations."

"Maybe this video is just going to invite more hate and vitriol but I think it’s important to say what we feel and stand up for what we believe in and stand up to injustice," Kenworthy said in his latest post. "And I’ve been really proud seeing other athletes doing that."

Related: Gay Olympian Gus Kenworthy sends a urine-soaked 'F**k ICE' message to DHS

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said in a statement that all "credible" threats are reported to law enforcement, though it does not appear anyone has yet been investigated or charged for making threats against athletes.

"I think sometimes people forget that you can love the U.S. and be proud to be an American – I am – and still think they can be better and just because you love the U.S. doesn’t mean you stand with this administration," Kenworthy continued. "I do not support ICE. And I think it’s absolutely evil and awful and terrifying. There have been U.S. citizens that have been murdered in the street, executed in the street. And the officers are essentially acting with impunity because their identities are covered. There’s no accountability. It’s really scary."

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

Left: Eric Pinder and Dwayne Smoot are married on the ice at the Orlando Solar Bears arena in Orlando, Florida. Right: A still from the TV series Heated Rivalry shows Scott Hunter and Kip Grady sharing a tender moment on the ice.
Culture

Older gay men built their own hockey fandom. Then came ‘Heated Rivalry’

The hit show is an unexpected invitation for some older gay hockey fans to reflect on love, acceptance, and coming out.

Bad Bunny spread love, making Trump look selfish, stupid, and stale
Opinion

Bad Bunny spread love, making Trump look selfish, stupid, and stale

Opinion: Bad Bunny proved through color, dance, and inclusion that love is more powerful than hate, writes John Casey.

​Kid Rock's terrible halftime show
Opinion

I watched the Kid Rock Turning Point USA halftime show so you don't have to

Opinion: "I have no problem with lip syncing, but you'd think the side that hates drag queens so much would have a little more shame about it," writes Ryan Adamczeski.

German referee Pascal Kaiser proposing to his partner
News

German referee assaulted after viral proposal to boyfriend

Pascal Kaiser was attacked by three men outside his house just days after his public proposal.

More For You

‘The Librarians’: Meet the heroes fighting against conservative book bans in the South

the librarians movie

The documentary 'The Librarians' highlights the right's war on books.

The Librarians Film/YouTube
When Courtney Gore sat down with her Texas school district’s curriculum, she expected to find something, anything, that would justify the panic she’d been hearing for months. The warnings had been vivid and insistent: children were being “indoctrinated,” parents were losing control, and public schools had become staging grounds in a cultural war over gender, sexuality, and race. Gore, a former educator turned Texas school board member, had moved close enough to those arguments to believe that maybe there was a fire somewhere behind all that smoke. Keep Reading →

Becca Good attends memorial for wife Renee, offers statement: 'Renee always showed up'

Renee Good protest sign

Renee Good protest sign

Christopher Penler/Shuttershock.com
Becca Good, Renee Nicole Good’s wife, on Saturday made her first public appearance since Renee’s death, attending a memorial service at Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis. Keep Reading →

The lush life of Billy Strayhorn, the gay Black man who was Duke Ellington's 'right arm'

Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington

From left: Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington recording a TV show in London in 1963.

David Redfern/Redferns
This story is part of History is Queer, an Advocate series examining key LGBTQ+ moments, events, and people in history and their ongoing impact. Is there a piece of LGBTQ+ history we should write about? Email us at history@advocate.com. Keep Reading →

Border Patrol boss kicked out of a Las Vegas bar to protect patrons

​Greg Bovino

Greg Bovino

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Border Patrol really isn’t welcome anywhere! Keep Reading →

Black Americans are disproportionately criminalized for living with HIV. Here's how

Black woman holding red HIV ribbon

Black people in the U.S. aren't just more likely to have HIV — they're more likely to be criminalized for it.

Talukdar David/Shuttershock.com
Black people in the U.S. aren't just more likely to have HIV — they're more likely to be criminalized for it. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved