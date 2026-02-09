LGBTQ+ Olympians receive death threats after speaking out against the Trump admin.

Olympians who speak out against Donald Trump or ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids are being met with hate comments, harassment, and even death threats — and LGBTQ+ athletes are at the front of it.

Amber Glenn, the first out queer woman to make the U.S. figure skating team, said in an Instagram story over the weekend that she's received "a scary amount of hate/threats" since commenting on the president's anti-LGBTQ+ policies. Glenn had said during a press conference last week that the community is currently facing "hard times" under Trump.

"It isn't the first time we've had to come together as a community to try to fight for our human rights," Glenn said. "I hope that I can use my platform and my voice throughout these Games to try to encourage people to stay strong."

Glenn has since decided to take a social media break, telling NPR on Monday, "I've never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking out about being decent and, like, human rights."

Meanwhile, out gay freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy, who is representing the U.K. but grew up in the U.S., said in a video posted to Instagram that he's received several messages "telling me to kill myself, threatening me, wishing they’ll get to see me blow my knee or break my neck during my event, calling me slurs" since making an anti-ICE post.

Kenworthy posted a photo on Instagram last week showing that he had peed the message "fuck ICE" into snow. He also told people, "can call your Senator at (202) 224-3121 to speak up against ICE and put pressure on them during the current DHS funding negotiations."

"Maybe this video is just going to invite more hate and vitriol but I think it’s important to say what we feel and stand up for what we believe in and stand up to injustice," Kenworthy said in his latest post. "And I’ve been really proud seeing other athletes doing that."

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) said in a statement that all "credible" threats are reported to law enforcement, though it does not appear anyone has yet been investigated or charged for making threats against athletes.

"I think sometimes people forget that you can love the U.S. and be proud to be an American – I am – and still think they can be better and just because you love the U.S. doesn’t mean you stand with this administration," Kenworthy continued. "I do not support ICE. And I think it’s absolutely evil and awful and terrifying. There have been U.S. citizens that have been murdered in the street, executed in the street. And the officers are essentially acting with impunity because their identities are covered. There’s no accountability. It’s really scary."