Scroll To Top
News

North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. faces backlash over anti-transgender remarks ahead of primaries

mark robinson Lieutenant Governor North Carolina campaign trail
Madeline Gray for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Republican Mark Robinson’s controversial stance on LGBTQ+ issues stirs national debate and concerns among advocates following the tragic death of Nex Benedict.

Cwnewser

Nex Benedict’s death in Oklahoma has shined the spotlight on anti-trans rhetoric in politics in other conservative states. After the transgender teenager lost his life following a school bathroom attack, North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has come under intense scrutiny for his anti-transgender rhetoric.

Robinson is running for governor. As the state’s primary elections loom Tuesday, Robinson’s views have ignited a firestorm of criticism, not least because of his recent endorsement by former President Donald Trump, who called Robinson “better” than Martin Luther King Jr.

Robinson has repeatedly expressed views that are antagonistic toward transgender individuals. In one of his Facebook posts, he shared a magazine cover featuring a transgender child, labeling them as “sick” and “demonic.” He went on to claim that the nation would not “survive God’s wrath” if it continued to accept transgender children.

Related: North Carolina’s Virulently Anti-LGBTQ+ Lt. Gov. Runs for Governor

His stance on transgender rights is not new. Records from his Facebook show that as far back as 2016, he suggested that transgender people should relieve themselves “outside,” a stance that aligns with his support for policies that restrict bathroom use based on the sex listed on a person’s birth certificate.

Robinson recently repeated the claim that transgender women should be “arrested” for using women’s bathrooms. Instead, he said they should “find a corner outside somewhere.”

His suggestion that transgender individuals should find alternatives to using public restrooms that align with their gender identity has been met with accusations of promoting discrimination and undermining the progress made in LGBTQ+ rights.

Related: Donald Trump Calls Republican Antigay Bigot Mark Robinson ‘Better’ Than MLK

Robinson’s stance has not only sparked a debate within the state but has also caught national attention, mainly as it follows in the footsteps of previous controversial bills like North Carolina’s infamous 2016 “Bathroom Bill” or House Bill 2, which restricted bathroom use. Critics of Robinson argue that his rhetoric could encourage policies that marginalize transgender individuals, echoing the economic and social turmoil that followed the Bathroom Bill backlash. In 2017, the bill was repealed after organizations and businesses pulled their support from the state.

In light of Benedict’s death in Oklahoma, the conversation about the safety and rights of transgender individuals has become even more urgent. Robinson’s comments are seen by many as out of step with the growing need for policies that protect rather than harm vulnerable students in schools across the country.

Related: Donald Trump endorses Mark Robinson, who said gays are ‘filth’ and ‘maggots,’ for NC governor

Robinson’s comparison of transgender identity to “sick, demonic behavior” on social media has been widely condemned.

His detractors are concerned that his potential election as governor could signal a step backward for North Carolina, threatening the civil liberties of the LGBTQ+ population.

The upcoming primary elections in North Carolina are thus seen as a critical juncture for the state’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Voters will decide Tuesday whether Robinson’s views represent the future they want for North Carolina or whether they will choose a different path that embraces equality and respect for all individuals, regardless of gender identity.

From Your Site Articles
NewsElectionNorth CarolinaSocietyYahoo FeedPoliticsPoliticians
anti-transgendermark robinsonnewsnex benedictnorth carolinaoklahomapoliticianspoliticsrepublican partysociety
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio