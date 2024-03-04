North Carolina’s Lt. Gov. faces backlash over anti-transgender remarks ahead of primaries

Nex Benedict’s death in Oklahoma has shined the spotlight on anti-trans rhetoric in politics in other conservative states. After the transgender teenager lost his life following a school bathroom attack, North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has come under intense scrutiny for his anti-transgender rhetoric.

Robinson is running for governor. As the state’s primary elections loom Tuesday, Robinson’s views have ignited a firestorm of criticism, not least because of his recent endorsement by former President Donald Trump, who called Robinson “better” than Martin Luther King Jr.



Robinson has repeatedly expressed views that are antagonistic toward transgender individuals. In one of his Facebook posts, he shared a magazine cover featuring a transgender child, labeling them as “sick” and “demonic.” He went on to claim that the nation would not “survive God’s wrath” if it continued to accept transgender children.

His stance on transgender rights is not new. Records from his Facebook show that as far back as 2016, he suggested that transgender people should relieve themselves “outside,” a stance that aligns with his support for policies that restrict bathroom use based on the sex listed on a person’s birth certificate.

Robinson recently repeated the claim that transgender women should be “arrested” for using women’s bathrooms. Instead, he said they should “find a corner outside somewhere.”

His suggestion that transgender individuals should find alternatives to using public restrooms that align with their gender identity has been met with accusations of promoting discrimination and undermining the progress made in LGBTQ+ rights.

Robinson’s stance has not only sparked a debate within the state but has also caught national attention, mainly as it follows in the footsteps of previous controversial bills like North Carolina’s infamous 2016 “Bathroom Bill” or House Bill 2, which restricted bathroom use. Critics of Robinson argue that his rhetoric could encourage policies that marginalize transgender individuals, echoing the economic and social turmoil that followed the Bathroom Bill backlash. In 2017, the bill was repealed after organizations and businesses pulled their support from the state.

In light of Benedict’s death in Oklahoma, the conversation about the safety and rights of transgender individuals has become even more urgent. Robinson’s comments are seen by many as out of step with the growing need for policies that protect rather than harm vulnerable students in schools across the country.



Robinson’s comparison of transgender identity to “sick, demonic behavior” on social media has been widely condemned.

His detractors are concerned that his potential election as governor could signal a step backward for North Carolina, threatening the civil liberties of the LGBTQ+ population.

The upcoming primary elections in North Carolina are thus seen as a critical juncture for the state’s LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Voters will decide Tuesday whether Robinson’s views represent the future they want for North Carolina or whether they will choose a different path that embraces equality and respect for all individuals, regardless of gender identity.

