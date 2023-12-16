Donald Trump Calls Republican Antigay Bigot Mark Robinson 'Better' Than MLK

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday officially endorsed Mark Robinson, the far-right Republican and current North Carolina lieutenant governor, in his bid for the the state’s governor’s seat in 2024. Robinson, known for his staunchly conservative views, especially his outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ stance, has become a divisive figure in the state’s political landscape.



Trump’s endorsement came during a visit by Robinson to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s estate in Florida, where Trump praised Robinson’s leadership and oratory skills. This support from Trump is seen by many as a consolidation of the far-right faction within the Republican Party, especially given Robinson’s controversial views and political rhetoric.

"First it was the voice — I said, 'that voice is good,'" Trump said according to video of the event posted to Facebook. "And then I said, 'you know what, I swear, I think you're better than Dr. Martin Luther King.' And I wasn't sure if he was happy about that, because Dr. Martin Luther King was great. And I think he didn't like that comparison, but he accepted it."

Robinson, the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2021 sermon at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, he described straight couples as “superior” to gay couples and equated LGBTQ+ people to “maggots” and “flies.” These comments, along with his description of transgender people and homosexuality as “filth,” have sparked significant backlash and concern among civil rights groups and the LGBTQ+ community.

His campaign has been marked by a refusal to engage in debates with primary opponents and a focus on maintaining the support of the GOP base, which has shown significant approval of his candidature. A recent poll by East Carolina University highlighted his popularity among likely primary voters, with 34 percent supporting him, according to WRAL, Raleigh’s NBC affiliate.

The endorsement has raised concerns about the direction of political discourse in North Carolina, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. Various advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and Equality North Carolina, and political figures have condemned Robinson’s past statements.

In 2021, the White House called Robinson’s comments “repugnant and offensive,” emphasizing that leadership should involve uniting people and defending the dignity and rights of all, the Associated Press reported. After those remarks, some LGBTQ+ advocates called for his resignation.

Robinson’s candidacy and Trump’s endorsement come at a time when the nation grapples with equality and inclusion issues.

As the 2024 gubernatorial race heats, the spotlight remains on Robinson’s controversial past and the implications of Trump’s endorsement for the future of politics in North Carolina.