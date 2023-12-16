Scroll To Top
Politics

Donald Trump Calls Republican Antigay Bigot Mark Robinson 'Better' Than MLK

Lieutenant Governor North Carolina Mark Robinson Endorsed by Former US President Donald Trump
Images: twitter/X @markrobinsonNC; Shutterstock

The former president praised the North Carolina lieutenant governor who once called LGBTQ+ people “maggots,” “filth,” and “flies” for his oratory skills as Robinson seeks the governorship.

Cwnewser

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday officially endorsed Mark Robinson, the far-right Republican and current North Carolina lieutenant governor, in his bid for the the state’s governor’s seat in 2024. Robinson, known for his staunchly conservative views, especially his outspoken anti-LGBTQ+ stance, has become a divisive figure in the state’s political landscape.

Trump’s endorsement came during a visit by Robinson to Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s estate in Florida, where Trump praised Robinson’s leadership and oratory skills. This support from Trump is seen by many as a consolidation of the far-right faction within the Republican Party, especially given Robinson’s controversial views and political rhetoric.

"First it was the voice — I said, 'that voice is good,'" Trump said according to video of the event posted to Facebook. "And then I said, 'you know what, I swear, I think you're better than Dr. Martin Luther King.' And I wasn't sure if he was happy about that, because Dr. Martin Luther King was great. And I think he didn't like that comparison, but he accepted it."

Robinson, the first Black lieutenant governor of North Carolina, has repeatedly made headlines for his contentious remarks about the LGBTQ+ community. In a 2021 sermon at Berean Baptist Church in Winston-Salem, he described straight couples as “superior” to gay couples and equated LGBTQ+ people to “maggots” and “flies.” These comments, along with his description of transgender people and homosexuality as “filth,” have sparked significant backlash and concern among civil rights groups and the LGBTQ+ community.

His campaign has been marked by a refusal to engage in debates with primary opponents and a focus on maintaining the support of the GOP base, which has shown significant approval of his candidature. A recent poll by East Carolina University highlighted his popularity among likely primary voters, with 34 percent supporting him, according to WRAL, Raleigh’s NBC affiliate.

The endorsement has raised concerns about the direction of political discourse in North Carolina, particularly regarding LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion. Various advocacy groups, including the Human Rights Campaign and Equality North Carolina, and political figures have condemned Robinson’s past statements.

In 2021, the White House called Robinson’s comments “repugnant and offensive,” emphasizing that leadership should involve uniting people and defending the dignity and rights of all, the Associated Press reported. After those remarks, some LGBTQ+ advocates called for his resignation.

Robinson’s candidacy and Trump’s endorsement come at a time when the nation grapples with equality and inclusion issues.

As the 2024 gubernatorial race heats, the spotlight remains on Robinson’s controversial past and the implications of Trump’s endorsement for the future of politics in North Carolina.

PoliticsNorth CarolinaYahoo FeedNewsPoliticiansDonald TrumpFlorida
donald trumpnorth carolinafloridamark robinsonpoliticspoliticiansnewssocietyhuman rights campaign
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreAdvocate Magazine - Gio Benitez

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023
Travel
Badge
gallery

50+ Woof-Worthy Pics From Provincetown Bear Week 2023

Bret LaBelle and Chris Stanley
People
Badge
gallery

​27-Year Age Gap Is No Match for Love Say Chris Stanley & Bret LaBelle

Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert Caught Fondling Date’s Genitals During Family-Friendly Musical: Video

Jake Foy, Donia Kash, and Luke Macfarlane
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

9 LGBTQ+ Hallmark Stars You Should Know

Red, White, & Royal Blue Trailer screengrab of the two leads
film
Badge
gallery

Red, White, & Royal Blue’s Steamy, Sexy, & Adorable Trailer Is Finally Here

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration
Pride
Badge
gallery

63 Photos of Kamala Harris's 2023 Pride Month Celebration

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Read Full Bio