Scroll To Top
News

District attorney won't bring charges in Nex Benedict's death, calls fight 'mutual combat'

Nex Benedict killed Oklahoma nonbinary student beaten classmates bathroom Owasso High School
Kasandra Phelps via GoFundMe

The Tulsa County DA pointed to the state medical examiner's finding of suicide and said the fight the day before the trans student's death "was an instance of mutual combat."

trudestress

The Tulsa County, Okla., district attorney has decided not to bring charges in the death of Nex Benedict, a transgender high school student who died February 8, a day after a fight with three other students in a school restroom.

“From all of the evidence gathered, this fight was an instance of mutual combat,” DA Stephen Kunzweiler wrote in a three-page letter announcing his decision Thursday, The New York Times reports. “I do not have a reasonable belief that the State of Oklahoma could sustain its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt if charges were presented for prosecution.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Oklahoma announced last week that it had determined Benedict died by suicide through a combination of two common drugs: the antihistamine diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and the antidepressant fluoxetine (Prozac). However, Benedict’s loved ones have expressed skepticism about this conclusion and have pointed to injuries Benedict suffered in the fight. Also, medical experts say the combination of the two drugs is safe if they’re taken as directed. A full report from the medical examiner is due next week.

Benedict was a 16-year-old sophomore at Owasso High School; Owasso is near Tulsa. He had reported frequent bullying by fellow students. He was examined at a hospital immediately after the fight and was released, then died the following day after collapsing at home.

His death has increased the awareness of the anti-LGBTQ+ atmosphere in Oklahoma, where state legislators have passed several homophobic and/or transphobic laws and are considering more, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters has expressed anti-LGBTQ+ views. The U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights has initiated an investigation into the Owasso school district.

Owasso police had said Benedict’s death was not due to trauma, and they recommended that the DA not file charges. Kunzweiler said he agreed with the police. “An important part of the Owasso Police Department’s investigation was the discovery of some brief notes, written by Benedict, which appeared to be related to the suicide,” he wrote.

“Although the notes do not make any reference to the earlier fight or difficulties at school, the parents indicated that Benedict reported being picked upon for various reasons while at school,” he continued. He said fights are unfortunately common and that not all of them result in criminal charges, adding that Benedict’s death is a tragedy, in any case.

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis quickly denounced the DA’s move. “Time and time again, leaders in Oklahoma have showed that they don’t value Nex’s life, or the lives of other Indigenous and 2STGNC+ (Two Spirit, transgender, and gender-nonconforming+) students,” she said in a statement. “Everyone from Superintendent Walters and Owasso High School to the unaccredited-since-2009 state Medical Examiner’s Office, the District Attorney, and Owasso Police Department have failed Nex Benedict and failed us all. It is critical that an independent investigation is completed and the truth about what happened to Nex, and what all marginalized youth in Oklahoma schools endure, is brought to light. We will never stop seeking justice for Nex and we will never stop holding leaders accountable to serving their communities fairly and with compassion.”

Kris Williams, program development coordinator at Diversity Center of Oklahoma, released a statement expressing deep disappointment and concern for the safety of LGBTQ+ students: "I am devastated by the message this decision sends to LGBTQ+ youth in our community. It's disheartening to think that our lives may not be deemed worthy of protection."

"It is essential that we stand together to protect and support LGBTQ+ students in our schools. No young person should have to fear for their safety simply because of who they are," added Lance Preston, executive director at Rainbow Youth Project USA.

Benedict’s family has declined comment on the DA’s decision.

Story developing …

From Your Site Articles
NewsNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
ryan walterstransgenderyouthbullyingdiversity center of oklahomaglaadindigenousnex benedictoklahomaowassorainbow youth projectsarah kate ellisschoolsstephen kunzweilertulsa countytwo-spirit
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?
Politics
Badge
gallery

Here Are Our 2024 Election Predictions. Will They Come True?

Sigourney Weaver, Jennifer Lopez, Busy Phillips, with their trans and non binary children
Family
Badge
gallery

17 Celebs Who Are Out & Proud of Their Trans & Nonbinary Kids

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.
News
Badge
gallery

Here Are the 15 Most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities in the U.S.

Just Which State Is the Gayest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ Peoplee
News
Badge
gallery

Which State Is the Queerest? These Are the States With the Most LGBTQ+ People

Capitol and also the Senate seal
Politics

These 27 Senate Hearing Room Gay Sex Jokes Are Truly Exquisite

Bob Mizer Foundation - Kickstarter
Photography
Badge
gallery

10 Cheeky and Homoerotic Photos From Bob Mizer's Nude Films

Photo Gallery Folsom Street Fair 2023
Photography
Badge
gallery

30 Steamy Photos of Folsom Street Fair 2023 Debauchery

Iowa Capitol Building Progress Pride Flag LGBTQ Rights
Politics
Badge
gallery

These Are the 5 States With the Smallest Percentage of LGBTQ+ People

Bearrison Street Fair 2022 in pictures
Photography
Badge
gallery

60 Burly Pics from Bearrison Street Fair 2022

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio