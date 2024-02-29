Nex Benedict vigils are erupting across the country. Here are powerful photos from these memorials

Courtesy Free Mom Hugs; Nikki Aye for The Advocate; Sue Benedict via KJHR News; Out Montclair; Donna Aceto
Nex Benedict was only 16 when he died. Now, a country continues to remember a child, bullied in school in a state where the superintendent continues to deny the exist of trans and nonbinary youth.
Advocate.com editors compiled images from individuals and groups across the country who set out to support healing as the community mourns this tragedy. The overarching message in these submissions is that you are seen, you are loved, and you are valued. Thank you to all who show up in ways large and small to keep Nex's memory alive.
Oklahoma City, Owasso
courtesy rural oklahoma pride
Students at Owasso High School held a vigil and a walkout to honor Benedict, whose friends remember the teen as a talented artist who always brightened any room he was in.
Oklahoma City, Owasso
courtesy rural oklahoma pride
The demonstrations also aimed to put pressure on school staff and law enforcement for missteps in handling both Benedict's case, and the broader epidemic of bullying against LGBTQ+ students.
Oklahoma City, Owasso
courtesy rural oklahoma pride
Benedict's past and current partners spoke at the vigil alongside his friends. His partner, Spencer, who went by only his first name, said that Benedict "was always one of the brightest kids in the room, whether he would smile or not.”
Oklahoma City, Owasso
courtesy rural oklahoma pride
Benedict's friend, Ally, who also went by only their first name at the vigil, said that the teen could spend just 30 minutes working on a piece of art and it would become a “masterpiece."
Oklahoma City, Owasso
courtesy rural oklahoma pride
Ally also recalled Benedict's fearlessness in standing up for himself or other bullied students, stating: “They were always someone who was never afraid to be who they are."
All Across Oklahoma
courtesy Free Mom Hugs
Students also walked out at Owasso High School to protest bullying against LGBTQ+ students, and to show solidarity with the local queer community.
All Across Oklahoma
courtesy Free Mom Hugs
One local parent, Susie Eubank, said during the demonstration that "our children are scared to death and go to school every day, and something has to stop. My child has had direct threats. Direct derogatory names."
All Across Oklahoma
courtesy Free Mom Hugs
Benedict had reported being bullied for months before he was involved in a physical confrontation in a school restroom with three older girls on February 7. The teen told law enforcement that the girls "jumped" him and his friend “because of the way that we dressed."
All Across Oklahoma
courtesy Free Mom Hugs
Benedict then died on February 8 after being transported to a hospital following a medical emergency at home.
New York City, Stonewall Inn
courtesy Donna Aceto
The Owasso police department said in a statement last week that preliminary findings indicate trauma was not the cause of the teen’s death, while noting an official cause had not been confirmed.
Sue Benedict, Nex’s grandmother and adoptive mother, called the statement a “big cover” that was put out only as “something to calm the people."
New York City, Stonewall Inn
courtesy Donna Aceto
A department official then walked back parts of the statement, clarifying that the medical examiner has not ruled that trauma did not cause the death, and confirming that there’s still the possibility of a murder charge.
New York City, Stonewall Inn
courtesy Donna Aceto
In the aftermath of Benedict's tragic death, the state’s superintendent of public instruction, Ryan Walters, has come under intense scrutiny for his campaign affiliations with virulent anti-LGBTQ+ voices.
New York City, Stonewall Inn
courtesy Donna Aceto
One such example is Walters’ connection to Ron “The Real Ron Ron” Causby, an influencer known for his extreme views, including a video where he incited violence against transgender students, urging his daughters to “kick the shit” out of them if encountered in the bathroom.
New York City, Stonewall Inn
courtesy Donna Aceto
More than 350 LGBTQ+ organizations, activists, and celebrities have called for Walters' removal, saying he has encouraged “a climate of hate and bigotry.”
New York City, Stonewall Inn
courtesy Donna Aceto
As the community waits for answers and accountability, demonstrations have erupted across the nation. Here are some of the photos.
West Hollywood, CA
courtesy Maebe A. Girl, U.S. House Candidate CA-30
West Hollywood, CA
courtesy Maebe A. Girl, U.S. House Candidate CA-30
West Hollywood, CA
courtesy Maebe A. Girl, U.S. House Candidate CA-30
Washington, D.C.
courtesy Sophia Moten
Washington, D.C.
courtesy Sophia Moten
Washington, D.C.
courtesy Sophia Moten
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Richmond, VA
Nikki Aye for The Advocate
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Montclair, NJ
organized by Out Montclair, photo Courtesy aedy miller
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Montclair, NJ
organized by Out Montclair, photo Courtesy Lauren Albrecht
Montclair, NJ
organized by Out Montclair, photo Courtesy Reginald Webber Jr.
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Montclair, NJ
organized by Out Montclair, photo Courtesy Lauren Albrecht
Montclair, NJ
organized by Out Montclair, photo Courtesy Lauren Albrecht
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Montclair, NJ
video still, live stream Courtesy Out Montclair
Rochester, NY
courtesy Rochester Rainbow Union
Rochester, NY
courtesy Rochester Rainbow Union
Rochester, NY
courtesy Rochester Rainbow Union
Rochester, NY
courtesy Rochester Rainbow Union
Rochester, NY
courtesy Rochester Rainbow Union
Rochester, NY
courtesy Rochester Rainbow Union
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Huntington Beach Pier, Orange County, CA
Cooper Carasco for Pride at the Pier
Nashville, TN
Courtesy Tennessee Equality Project
Nashville, TN
Courtesy Tennessee Equality Project
Nashville, TN
Courtesy Tennessee Equality Project
Nashville, TN
Courtesy Tennessee Equality Project
Nashville, TN
Courtesy Tennessee Equality Project
Nashville, TN
Courtesy Tennessee Equality Project
Nashville, TN
courtesy Wesley King
Nashville, TN
courtesy Wesley King
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Boston, MA
courtesy MassEquality
Colorado Springs, CO
Courtesy Z Williams
Colorado Springs, CO
Courtesy Z Williams
Denver, CO
Courtesy Z Williams
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
Hartford, CT
Courtesy Equality Connecticut
May all beings be free from suffering and the causes of suffering