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Rand Paul’s son unleashed antisemitic, antigay rant toward prominent Republican congressman

William Paul later apologized and said he was seeking help for a "drinking problem" after allegedly targeting Rep. Mike Lawler

mike lawler

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) speaks during a town hall on April 12, 2026, in Mahopac, New York.

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

The 33-year-old son of Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul allegedly hurled antisemitic language at a non-Jewish member of Congress, then apologized for calling him Jewish. New York Rep. Mike Lawler, also a Republican and the lawmaker targeted in the exchange, later alleged that Paul also made homophobic remarks.

William Paul, in view of a reporter from NOTUS, allegedly accosted Lawler at a Washington, D.C., bar. Paul reportedly brought up the Republican primary in Kentucky between MAGA foe Rep. Thomas Massie and Ed Gallrein, who has President Donald Trump’s endorsement. But Paul allegedly suggested that if Massie loses, it would be because of “your people.” When Lawler asked what he meant, Paul reportedly replied, “Yeah, you Jews.

Lawler clarified that he was not Jewish, to which Paul allegedly responded, “Oh wow, I’m so sorry for calling you a Jew.”

Related: New York Republican Mike Lawler declares trans community is 'not an enemy or a threat'

Lawler told CNN that Paul then launched into a 10-minute diatribe and “said that he hates Jews and hates gays and doesn’t care if they die.” Lawler, who has called for LGBTQ+ people to be treated with “dignity and respect,” said he found the remarks “disgusting.”

After the report was published, Paul posted an apology on X. “Last night, I had too much to drink and said some things that don’t represent who I really am,” he wrote. “I’m sorry and today I am seeking help for my drinking problem.”

Restore Freedom PAC, a pro-Massie super PAC, has used anti-LGBTQ+ imagery in ads attacking Gallrein and claimed he was supported by the “LGBTQ Mafia.” The same ads also used Jewish imagery, including a rainbow-colored Star of David and the Human Rights Campaign equal sign logo.

The ad attacks Gallrein as being backed by “gay rights activist Paul Singer,” who supports LGBTQ+ “weirdos.” Singer is a Gallrein supporter whom William Paul also referenced during the alleged exchange with Lawler.

Rand Paul also has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, including suggesting LGBTQ+ people should remain closeted to avoid workplace discrimination and asserting that transgender participation in sports would “destroy girls’ athletics.

Massie has also filed legislation seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

But Gallrein has similarly said he wants to protect children from “radical experiments” and that “girls deserve a fair playing field,” leaving few options for voters seeking candidates who support dignity and respect for transgender Americans in the Republican primary.

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