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Know Your Rep: Becca Balint talks being out in Congress

The Vermont representative talks Trump, clashing with Pam Bondi, and fighting for the queer community.

Know Your Rep: Becca Balint talks being out in Congress
balint.house.gov

Each fall, congresswomen across the political spectrum find common ground on the softball diamond. But U.S. Rep. Becca Balint told The Advocate that camaraderie from the annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game — a breast cancer fundraiser — rarely reaches the Capitol.

Anti-LGBTQ+ efforts from the Republican Party mean that many of her softball teammates will still “go on the floor of the House and vote against my interests,” says Balint, who is an out lesbian. “They don’t stand up for me, and that takes a toll.”

Politics has long felt personal to Balint, a progressive from Vermont. But President Donald Trump’s second term has brought new challenges. Among them are a nationwide deportation campaign, growing anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions, and ongoing contention between blue states and the federal government.

A desire to stand up to Trump helped motivate Balint to seek office in the first place, she says. Now, the congresswoman says combating the president’s agenda is guiding her push for reelection in November.

“You have to wear a bunch of different hats,” Balint says. That means policy work, communicating with constituents, and demanding answers from members of Trump’s cabinet when not freely given.

In February, for example, Balint pressed U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Justice Department’s approach to the Jeffrey Epstein files. Bondi, who has since been fired, accused Balint of fueling “anti-Semitic culture,” despite the lawmaker being Jewish herself. After a heated exchange, Balint walked out of the room.

“I always try to keep my cool. Yet, sometimes, you have to express what you know Americans are feeling across the country, which is complete and total outrage,” Balint says. “We have never had an administration like this that does not feel like it owes any of us in Congress answers. I always remind them: We’re in Congress because we represent Americans.”

On matters of foreign policy, Balint has been an outspoken critic of the administration’s war on Iran and deportation efforts led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that have affected her home state.

“Nobody can expect to escape the wrath of the Trump administration. Nobody is safe,” she says.

For those who “thought that they could bend a knee” to the Trump administration and find favor — like corporations, institutions of higher education, and even some members of the LGBTQ+ community — Balint says, the harm has been tangible.

“Some people in our community thought that, perhaps because he was not in his first term so completely in bed with white Christian nationalists that somehow this second time around would just be focused on economic issues,” she says. “But I knew that wasn’t going to be the case at all.”

This fall, Balint is poised to face Republican challenger Mark Coester as she seeks reelection to the House. Looking ahead, Balint says she is focused on upholding protections for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. That includes issues like gender-affirming care, affordable housing, mental health resources, and reducing corporate consolidation, she says.

“I think people forget that we’re showing up on behalf of the community, but we’re also part of the community,” she says. “It takes an emotional and psychological toll to be sitting in committee and hearing people denigrate my life and the lives of people that I love.”

Despite these trying times, Balint says anti-LGBTQ+ hate has also been a catalyst for progress and change.

“I am so, so honored to be able to represent the state of Vermont, and also queer and trans people across this country,” she says. “I’m going to use every single tool that I have to fight for all Americans.”

This article was written as part of the Future of Queer Media fellowship program at The Advocate, which is underwritten by a generous gift from Morrison Media Group. The program helps support the next generation of LGBTQ+ journalists.

This cover story is part of The Advocate’s May-June 2026 print issue, which hits newsstands May 26. Support queer media and subscribe — or download the issue through Apple News+, Zinio, Nook, or PressReader.

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