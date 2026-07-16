Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Finding God won't wash away Conor McGregor's sins

Opinion: The former UFC champion is the latest problematic man to use religion in a PR campaign — to the detriment of Christian values, writes Josh Ackley.

Conor McGregor with his hands folded in front of him

Conor McGregor of Ireland prior to his fight during the UFC 329 event on July 11, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Conor McGregor is a Christian now. Let’s all breathe a sigh of relief. The mixed-martial artist and former UFC champion joins Russell Brand, Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, R. Kelly, Danny Masterson and others who have looked to rehabilitate their images through religious epiphany after accusations of sexual assault. These suspiciously timed spiritual awakenings always seem to take place during their trials, upon sentencing, after a verdict, or during imprisonment to faith-wash these men as former fallen angels ready for forgiveness and hopeful to get back into the public’s good favor by way of prayer and proselytizing. Religious groups always seems more than willing to welcome in men accused or convicted of sexual assault — especially if they have a huge megaphone they are willing to use.

McGregor's latest reinvention comes after losses in both the courtroom and the ring. Having twice failed to overturn the Irish civil verdict that found him liable for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand and returning to the UFC only to lose in spectacular fashion, he has reached for perhaps the oldest celebrity rehabilitation strategy of all: finding God. With his reputation permanently tethered to the case, he has emerged not with contrition but with scripture. And of course, because he’s the victim here, when asked about the verdict ahead of his UFC return, McGregor insisted he was innocent, declaring that "lying lips are an abomination to the Lord," and cast himself as a man whose truth would eventually be revealed by some godly fashion. Rather than acknowledging the woman a court believed, McGregor reframed himself as a persecuted believer whose suffering is merely another test of faith.

Image rehabilitation is never a solo act. Men like McGregor need friends in high places willing to act as accomplices. While Jimmy Fallon transforms a man found liable for sexual assault into just another charming celebrity promoting a comeback fight, Christian outlets rush to publish glowing profiles about McGregor's newfound devotion, marveling at his church attendance, his prayers, and his recitation of the Nicene Creed while showing remarkably little curiosity about the woman a court believed over him. If you're famous enough, macho enough, bring in enough eyeballs, and come loaded with corporate sponsorships, there will always be someone willing to help launder your reputation through faith, no matter how newfound or cynical.

McGregor's homophobia is a mere consolation prize, which makes the entire spectacle even more tedious and predictable. This is a man who reaches for antigay slurs anytime he feels backed into a corner. This will never be a problem for the growing chorus eager to celebrate his Christian rebirth. For the better part of a decade, we've been told that drag queens, transgender kids, and LGBTQ+ people represent some existential moral threat to the family, the church, and civilization itself while celebrity men engaged in violence against women keep discovering Jesus to standing ovations. Homophobia is an enhancing feature for the predatory grifter set.

And then there's Russell Brand, another graduate of the Christian Celebrity Reputation Rehabilitation Center. Riding high on the testimony circuit, Brand has checked baptism off the list and the Bible verses awkwardly flow during televised interviews — Bible in hand, no less. So how long until he discovers homophobia? If recent history is any guide, it's practically the next square on the bingo card. Brand publicly embraced Christianity in 2024 just as allegations of rape and sexual assault engulfed his career, and while awaiting trial, he somehow found time to confess to having sex with a 16-year-old when he was 30, defending himself by pointing out that it was legal in the United Kingdom. First comes the scandal, followed by the salvation story. Then comes the Christian media tour and, if we're blessed enough, the familiar moral split screen where the women become Jezebels and the men are recast as persecuted Christians.

McGregor, Brand, and the ever-growing list of men welcomed into religious institutions are no saints. But the more troubling story isn't simply that these men discover religion. It's that so many churches, ministries, and Christian media outlets seem eager to become the gateway through which they reenter public life with their reputations newly polished and their moral authority seemingly restored. To what end? At a moment when pastors, politicians, and pundits warn endlessly about the crisis facing young men and boys, are these really the role models the modern church wants them to emulate? McGregor was found liable by an Irish civil jury for sexually assaulting Nikita Hand, a verdict upheld after failed appeals. He has also faced additional allegations of sexual assault, allegations of violent behavior toward women, and a long public record of aggression that extends well beyond those claims, including an incident during a promotional skit that sent the performer inside the Miami Heat mascot to the emergency room. Yet instead of asking whether this is the kind of man who should be elevated as a public witness for Christ, too many seem content to celebrate his testimony and call it redemption.

Not only are certain faith institutions comfortable with this problematic pattern in men, but the institutions themselves are the problem. Repeatedly, institutions that claim to stand for morality, family values, and the protection of the vulnerable somehow find endless patience for powerful men accused or found liable for sexual violence while offering comparatively little public concern for the victims left in their wake.

The church is one of the last places where powerful men can still recast themselves as both victims and moral authorities. Institutions are the company they keep and the people they choose to elevate. If the church is willing to celebrate these men before they've demonstrated real accountability, then their past can't have been all that disqualifying after all. With the help of the church, they become evangelicals, and their scandals become recruitment tools. Their fame becomes evidence that God can transform anyone, and the church eagerly packages that story for public consumption because celebrity converts attract headlines, viewers, donors, and new believers. And when young boys watch churches bless these men as examples of God's transformative power, they're witnessing the unholy condoning of violence against women and sexual abuse.

Josh Ackley is a political strategist and the frontman of the queerpunk band The Dead Betties. @momdarkness

Opinion is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists, and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

FROM OUR SPONSORS

The Latest

supreme court
National

DOJ says it will ask U.S. Supreme Court to undo block on Trump’s transgender military ban

An appeals court found that current service members were likely to prevail, but the Trump administration wants that ruling kept on hold.

erika kirk
National

Erika Kirk calls on conservatives to be ‘happy warriors’ against trans people and Muslims

The Turning Point USA CEO invoked her late murdered husband while urging young conservatives to confront those she described as enemies.

asheville nc police forensic unit
Crime

Gunman killed after opening fire outside North Carolina gay bar

The man had been ejected from Shakey's in Asheville before allegedly opening fire in the parking lot, police said.

Gay men on the beach
Travel

29 nude beaches every gay man should visit

When that sun is out, let those buns out with it!

More For You

ICE killed the American Dream

A memorial for Lorenzo Salgado Araujo.

A person places flowers at the site where Mexican immigrant Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was killed on July 9, 2026 in Houston, Texas. The shooting marks the first fatal use of force by federal immigration officers since the deaths of Renée Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Another day in America and another person killed by ICE. Today in Maine, a 26-year-old Colombian man who reportedly had work authorization and a young family was on his way to work when he encountered federal agents and was fatally shot. Keep Reading →

Why Lesbian Aunts Are the Hidden Backbone of Every Family

Woman with tattoos feeding a child pie
Lesbian Aunts Day
Getty Images
This story originally appeared on Them.Did you know that today, July 13, is Lesbian Aunts Day? Did you even know that there’s an entire day devoted to the sapphic sisters of your parents? Well, there should be. Because lesbian aunts are the givers of the best birthday gifts and — I can only say this because I am one — the weirdos who make family hangouts interesting in the first place. Keep Reading →

What HIV prevention and Fire Island's beach restoration have in common

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during the 2026 New York City Pride March on June 28, 2026 in New York City.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul during the 2026 New York City Pride March on June 28, 2026 in New York City.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
When I decided to invest in Fire Island Pines, I wasn’t just buying a business. Keep Reading →

Holding out for a hero, and finding one in Bonnie Tyler

bonnie tyler

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler wearing a suit jacket and tie, circa 1985.

Michael Ochs/Getty Images
There are some celebrities whose deaths you take personally, as if you knew them or they were connected to something deeply important in your life. That's what happened when I saw the news this morning about Bonnie Tyler's death. Keep Reading →

Under Donald Trump, America begins its 251st year with racism front and center

a masked patriot front member

A member of the white supremacist group Patriot Front gestures as he enters the Washington Metro on July 04, 2026 in Washington, DC.

Finn Gomez/Getty Images
America is now into its 251st year. Here's how the Trump administration started it off: Trump mocking five-year-old Muslim kindergartners, a cabinet secretary who couldn't bring himself to condemn a Nazi march, and federal agencies walking away from discrimination cases, all at his direction. Keep Reading →
@ 2026 Equal Entertainment LLC. All Rights reserved