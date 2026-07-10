Black Ulta manager says she was fired after reporting anti-trans, racist remarks

A Black transgender woman who worked as a sales manager at an Ulta Beauty store in California says she was fired after complaining that a supervisor had made disparaging remarks about people of color and transgender people.

Deja Majors has now filed a discrimination lawsuit against the beauty retailer, alleging that Ulta and a former manager subjected her to a hostile work environment, retaliated against her and ultimately terminated her because of her race and gender identity.

Majors alleges that her former employer violated California’s Fair Employment and Housing Act. The complaint, filed in California Superior Court and obtained by Law360, alleges that Majors had worked without incident as a sales manager at Ulta’s Canoga Park location since 2023 before she was unfairly disciplined and fired following the hiring of Sylvia Bardelli as general manager.

The complaint alleges that, beginning in February, Majors received written warnings regarding “performance deficiencies” related to event planning duties and credit card sign-up goals. Within two weeks, Majors submitted an action plan for addressing the concerns but received no response.

Related: Lawsuit claims Culver's fast-food chain retaliated against trans manager and workers who reported transphobia

In March, she was given a “final warning,” and the following day, she filed her own written complaint alleging discrimination by Bardelli.

That prompted a video call with a district manager, but Majors alleges the executive was “dismissive” of her concerns. In early May, immediately after returning from a previously approved vacation, Majors was fired.

Attorneys for Bardelli and Ulta did not respond to Law360’s requests for comment. Majors alleges that similarly situated cisgender employees were not subjected to the same level of scrutiny or disciplinary action. She also claims Bardelli excluded her from meetings attended by other sales managers.

Related: Nancy Mace yells 'F**k you!' at man she assumes is gay for asking her a question in an Ulta store

“The pattern and timing of these actions support that Plaintiff's race was a substantial motivating factor in the adverse employment actions taken against her,” the complaint states.

In total, the lawsuit asserts 16 causes of action against Ulta and Bardelli. Majors seeks back pay, attorney’s fees and restitution for alleged “unfair business practices.”