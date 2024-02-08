Scroll To Top
Washington liquor board stops lewd conduct enforcement amid fierce backlash from LGBTQ+ community

Seattle Eagle Gay Bar Police Badge
instagram @theseattleeaglebar; Shutterstock

Following widespread condemnation, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board halts its invasive inspection practices at LGBTQ+ bars, a move critics say is long overdue.

Cwnewser

A regulatory board in Washington is doing a policy u-turn after it faced outrage for raiding several gay clubs, taking photos of patrons, and conveying that their activities were unlawful.

In a significant development that has captured the attention of Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community and its supporters, the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) announced on Thursday a temporary suspension of its lewd conduct regulation enforcement. This decision comes in response to outrage triggered by recent inspections at LGBTQ+ nightlife venues in the city, inspections that many have compared to the infamous police actions against the Stonewall Inn in New York City in 1969.

The backlash was particularly intensified by the agency's use of photography during these inspections, a tactic that many in the community found to be invasive and reminiscent of past surveillance and policing practices targeting LGBTQ+ spaces.

The controversy began following a series of inspections on January 26 and 27, targeting establishments that included gay clubs such as The Cuff Complex and The Seattle Eagle. The inspections were criticized for focusing on what was deemed “lewd conduct” violations based on the attire of patrons, a stance that struck a chord within the LGBTQ+ community as a painful reminder of historical injustices.

Related: Outrage in Seattle after ‘raids’ of several gay bars citing ‘lewd conduct’ laws

According to the Seattle Times, LCB's pause in enforcement of lewd conduct rules allows the board to consider necessary adjustments to its regulations or even propose legislative changes to better align with the LGBTQ+ community’s need for safe and inclusive spaces.

The board’s announcement on Thursday has been a focal point for discussions on the need for regulatory practices that respect the rights and dignities of all individuals, particularly those from marginalized communities.

Democratic lawmakers told The Advocate that they plan to amend existing legislation to address the concerns raised by the inspections.

Specifically, state legislators within the LGBTQ Caucus have indicated their intention to introduce amendments to Senate Bill 6105 -- legislation initially focused on creating additional worker protections at adult entertainment establishments, such as strip clubs. The proposed amendments aim to repeal the LCB administrative code on lewd conduct.

Cwnewser
Advocate Channel - The Pride StoreOut / Advocate Magazine - Fellow Travelers & Jamie Lee Curtis

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
