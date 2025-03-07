Scroll To Top
News

What is woke and what does it really mean?

Stay Woke The Black Lives Matter Movement documentary Screening
D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET Networks

(L-R) Deray McKesson, Brittany Packnett, and Wesley Lowery attend the "Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement" screening on May 24, 2016 in New York City.

"Woke" is a term appropriated from Black communities and has not been used by the right against them and other groups.

Support The Advocate
LGBTQ+ stories are more important than ever. Join us in fighting for our future. Support our journalism.
One-timeMonthly

Republican politicians attack it when they can't define it. Conservative activists claim that it's inappropriate and indoctrinating youth, when it's definitionally a call to think for yourself. It's used against people of color and LGBTQ+ people when it was originally their term.

That's right — it's time to talk about "woke."

What does "woke" mean in slang?

The term "woke" was originally used in Black communities as a warning to be cautious of the potential dangers they face because of their race, such as lynchings or police brutality. Over time, it morphed to become a descriptor for someone who is conscious of social issues in their community, particularly those involving injustice, as defined by Merriam-Webster.

"Woke" is used today as a synonym for "liberal" or "progressive," though it was never intended to describe a specific political party.

Where does "woke" come from?

The first recorded use of the phrase “stay woke” was in the 1938 song “Scottsboro Boys" by Blues musician Huddie Ledbetter, known by the artist name Lead Belly.

The song, about a group of nine Black boys who were falsely accused of raping two white women in Tennessee in 1931, features Lead Belly warning at the end: “I made this little song about down there. So, I advise everybody, be a little careful when they go along through there — best stay woke, keep their eyes open.”

The term gained prominence during the Civil Rights Movement as it was used in novels and essays throughout the 1960s, becoming a staple in African American Vernacular English (AAVE). It entered the popular lexicon in 2014 during the beginnings of the Black Lives Matter movement after Michael Brown, an unarmed Black man, was killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

What does it mean to be "woke"?

Today, someone who is "woke" is someone who is aware of the social injustices occurring around them. Other advocacy movements co-opted the term after Ferguson, distancing "woke" from its racial origins and aligning it with progressivism broadly.

As more left-leaning people began using the term, conservatives also began using it as an insult. Republican politicians now weaponize "woke" as a nonspecific criticism of progressive policies and activism, despite being unable to define it.

Conservatives denouncing "woke" do not state that they believe it refers to something other than injustice — they incorrectly believe that injustice does not exist, and that any attempts to address it are somehow reverse discrimination.

What is the "woke mind virus"?

The "woke mind virus" is an insult used by conservatives to suggest that progressives have been brainwashed, comparing social justice to indoctrination. The term was popularized by Elon Musk, who also could not define it when asked and only vaguely gestured to "anti-meritocratic" or anti-free speech values.

Musk is currently leading the so-called "Department of Government Efficiency," despite not being elected by the public nor confirmed by Congress (anti-meritocratic). The Twitter/X CEO has also been accused of censoring those he does not agree with, including LGBTQ+ accounts and terms (anti-free speech).

Musk infamously used the term during an interview where he claimed the "woke mind virus" killed one of his children, Vivian Wilson. Wilson is not dead — she is just transgender, and has disowned Musk over his "cruel" treatment during childhood.

What does "woke" mean for LGBTQ+ people?

Being "woke" in the LGBTQ+ community means being aware of the challenges people face because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. The term has been used in advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights alongside racial justice movements, as people of color — particularly Black trans women — have played an instrumental role in queer activism.

While there is heavy overlap between queer communities and communities of color, LGBTQ+ people have not been as enthusiastic in using the term as conservatives have been in applying it to them. Republicans across the country have used the vague "woke" descriptor to justify censoring content that involves race or LGBTQ+ identities.

Donald Trump recently claimed that the U.S. is "woke no longer" while promoting his executive orders denying the existence of trans people and revoking 1960s civil rights protections. Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, infamously promoted and signed into law two bills, the "Stop WOKE Act" and "don't say gay" law, which prohibit discussing racism or LGBTQ+ identities in public school classrooms.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedPoliticsTransgenderRaceHistory
racial inequitiesstop woke actaaveafrican american vernacular englishblack lives matterbluescivil rightscivil rights movementdefinitiondepartment of government efficiencydiscriminationdon't say gaydonald trumpelon muskfergusonfirst amendmentfree speechhuddie ledbetterindoctrinationlead bellylgbtq+ rightslynchingmeritocracymissouripolice brutalityracial discriminationracial equityracial injusticeracial justicereverse discriminationron desantisscottsboro boysslangstay woketennesseetransgender rightswokenews
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
The Advocates with Sonia BaghdadyOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

Earl Holliman
Arts & Entertainment

Gay actor Earl Holliman, star of 'Police Woman,' 'Twilight Zone,' and more, dies at 96

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

18 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
progress pride LGBTQ rainbow flag
Politics
Badge
gallery

These are the 5 states with the smallest amount of LGBTQ+ people

True
comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 15 major companies caved to the far right and stopped DEI programs

True
Trump ally Laura Loomer demands Lindsey Graham come out of the closet as gay
Politics

Trump ally Laura Loomer goes after Lindsey Graham: ‘We all know you’re gay’

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio