Chuck Schumer demands reinstatement of federal HIV funding after RFK Jr.’s ‘indiscriminate cuts’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the New York Democrat, is calling for the immediate reinstatement of federal HIV funding in a blistering letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., warning that the Trump administration’s sweeping cuts to HIV research and prevention threaten the health and lives of millions of Americans—particularly LGBTQ+ people.

In a June 3 letter, Schumer accused HHS of reversing decades of scientific progress and undermining the bipartisan “Ending the HIV Epidemic” initiative launched under President Donald Trump in 2019. He said the department’s decision to terminate more than 200 HIV research grants, fire scientific staff, and shut down critical vaccine trials jeopardizes both current and future efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

“These actions put millions of lives at risk,” Schumer wrote, noting that HHS has “dangerously hampered HIV response efforts.” He criticized Kennedy’s role, urging him to step away from decisions that should be made by medical professionals. “Allow the vaccine research community to continue their noble work,” Schumer wrote.

Schumer highlighted that the May 30 cancellation of two major NIH-funded HIV vaccine studies—both in development since 2012—could have profound long-term consequences, particularly for communities still disproportionately affected by the epidemic. He warned that such decisions could delay or derail the prospect of a future vaccine entirely.

The senator also underscored the devastating impact the cuts would have on New York, where more than 100,000 people are living with HIV. He said the elimination of funding to programs like the Minority AIDS Initiative, the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention, the Ryan White HIV & AIDS Program, and NIH-backed research would disrupt medical institutions and grassroots interventions that serve as national models.

“These indiscriminate cuts threaten the very fabric of HIV response,” he wrote, adding that while the HIV community is resilient, it cannot withstand this level of federal abandonment.

Schumer cited internal projections showing that eliminating federal HIV prevention funding could lead to 143,000 new infections and 127,000 AIDS-related deaths over the next five years while adding $60 billion in avoidable health care costs. He also tied the crisis to the Republican-backed reconciliation bill, which would push an estimated 14 million people off Medicaid, jeopardizing care for the 40 percent of adults with HIV who rely on the program.

The letter, sent at the start of Pride Month, highlights the cuts as part of a broader political assault on LGBTQ+ Americans.

The senator requested a formal written response from Kennedy by July 1 outlining which resources, personnel, and federal infrastructure—if any—would remain in place to prevent, diagnose, and treat HIV.

His demand follows months of reporting from The Advocate exposing the administration’s plans to dismantle the CDC’s Division of HIV Prevention and strip more than $2 billion in research and services. These moves come amid a broader restructuring effort led by the Department of Government Efficiency under billionaire Tesla and X owner Elon Musk, which has targeted health programs that reference LGBTQ+ people, equity, or diversity.

Schumer’s letter arrives amid growing alarm from national advocacy groups about the Trump administration’s proposed FY2026 budget. On Wednesday, NMAC—formerly known as the National Minority AIDS Council—condemned the proposal for slashing more than $1.5 billion in critical HIV-related funding, including the complete elimination of prevention and surveillance efforts at the CDC and the Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program.

“This budget is a calculated attack on the very people who rely on HIV prevention, care, and housing programs to survive,” said NMAC Executive Director Paul Kawata. “The administration is once again proving that its priorities do not include the health or dignity of people living with HIV—especially those from marginalized communities.”

NMAC warns that the budget proposal would also terminate the Secretary’s Minority AIDS Initiative Fund and eliminate Ryan White Part F, which supports dental care, workforce training, and community-led research. SAMHSA’s Minority AIDS programs would be slashed by $119 million, and a 40 percent NIH cut could shrink AIDS research by over $1.3 billion.

According to NMAC, prevention programs for hepatitis, STDs, and tuberculosis would be merged into a block grant with $77 million less in overall funding. Meanwhile, a claimed $220 million transfer to the new and untested “Administration for a Healthy America” raises serious concerns about continuity, transparency, and oversight. “This isn’t just a budget—it’s a roadmap to failure,” Kawata said. “We cannot end the HIV epidemic by eliminating the very tools we need.”

In an interview last month, former Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the rollback was not only political but deeply personal. “All of those prevention efforts—and the research for a vaccine and a cure—are now at risk,” she told The Advocate, describing a systematic campaign to erase LGBTQ+ health from federal policy.

As of publication, HHS has not responded to The Advocate’s request for comment.