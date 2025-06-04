Scroll To Top
Politics

Ohio universities are closing their LGBTQ+ centers to comply with a state DEI ban

Transgender rights advocates outside Ohio Statehouse with protester holding rainbow flag that reads resist June 2021
Stephen Zenner/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Transgender rights advocates outside the Ohio Statehouse, COLUMBUS, OHIO, June 2021

Ohio's ban on DEI prohibits public universities from endorsing "any controversial belief" — including LGBTQ+ existence.

We need your help
Your support makes The Advocate's original LGBTQ+ reporting possible. Become a member today to help us continue this work.

Multiple universities in Ohio have announced that they will be closing their LGBTQ+ student centers to comply with a state ban on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Keep up with the latest in LGBTQ+ news and politics. Sign up for The Advocate's email newsletter.

Senate Bill 1, which is set to go into effect on June 27, doesn't just impose a sweeping DEI ban on state universities, but also restricts their ability to "endorse or oppose, as an institution, any controversial belief or policy, except on matters that directly impact the institution's funding or mission of discovery, improvement, and dissemination of knowledge."

Related: What is DEI, what does it mean, and why are companies really getting rid of it?

As a result, several colleges have shuttered their LGBTQ+ centers and related services. Ohio State University has so far closed two DEI offices, cut 16 staff positions, and took down its website offering support to LGBTQ+ students. The link is now deactivated, though the Internet Archive shows the page was active as recently as May 25, as reported by Signal Ohio. The University of Toledo has also discontinued nine undergraduate majors in response to the bill, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Meanwhile, Kent State University announced that it would be shutting down "several identity-based centers," such as its LGBTQ+ Center, Women’s Center, and Student Multicultural Center. KSU is also ending its LGBTQ+ Living-Learning Community, which allowed queer students to live together, while stating "all other university academically based Living-Learning Communities will continue within our residence hall system."

"We understand these centers and the Living-Learning Community have been powerful sources of connection, support and growth, and we acknowledge the emotional and personal impact this change may have on many members of our community," wrote Eboni Pringle, KSU's senior vice president for student life.

Related: Iowa State students hold 'funeral' for LGBTQ+ center shut down by anti-DEI bill

The ACLU of Ohio has maintained that the law violates students' and universities' freedom of speech, with Policy Director Jocelyn Rosnick saying in a statement that "as students nationwide witness the ongoing assaults against their First Amendment rights, it is disheartening to see Ohio’s own legislators follow suit in this dangerous pattern of stifling political discourse."

"By dismantling DEI structures, Senate Bill 1 sends a clear, harmful message to students that their unique backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives are not welcome in Ohio," Rosnick said. "Further, the exceedingly vague and contradictory language regarding the banning of so-called 'controversial beliefs or policies' creates a slippery slope for faculty and administration. This could lead to faculty avoiding any such topics in classrooms for fear of retaliation."

"Institutions of higher education must remain places where academic freedom and diversity can foster – not be censored," she said.

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsCollegeYahoo FeedOhioNewsEducation
aclu of ohiodeidei bandei initiativesdei programsdiversity equity and inclusioneboni pringlefirst amendmentfreedom of speechkent state universitylgbtq centerslgbtq+ studentsliving-learning communityohioohio state universitypublic universitiesstate legislaturestate universitiesstudent centersstudent multicultural centeruniversity of toledowomen's centerpolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
Point Foundation 2025 MorganOut / Advocate Magazine - Alan Cumming and Jake Shears

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

31 Period Films of Lesbians and Bi Women in Love That Will Take You Back

comapnies that stopped DEI programs including Google Target and McDonalds
News

These 34 major companies caved to Trump and rolled back DEI programs

True
26 big companies standing up for DEI
News

These 25 major companies still have DEI practices

True

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics, and the IRE, the society of Investigative Reporters and Editors. Her first cover story, "Meet the young transgender teens changing America and the world," has been nominated for Outstanding Print Article at the 36th GLAAD Media Awards. In her free time, Ryan likes watching the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio