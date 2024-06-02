Happy Pride Month! 🌈

It's that time of year when all the icons on LinkedIn go gay for a whole 30 days. But jokes aside, this is a month of celebration for LGBTQ+ folks to honor our experiences, history, struggles, identities, and victories. The Advocate is excited to share Pride-specific stories with you. We've already published a few:

President Joe Biden has officially proclaimed June 2024 to be Pride Month. He made the announcement yesterday. “I call upon the people of the United States to recognize the achievements of the LGBTQI+ community,” Biden said, “to celebrate the great diversity of the American people, and to wave their flags of pride high.”

First Lady Jill Biden made a surprise appearance at Pittsburgh's annual LGBTQ+ Pride festival on Saturday afternoon, engaging with the rainbow flag-clad crowd. The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins covered the event. Biden took the time to slam former President Donald Trump and his anti-LGBTQ+ policies and positions labeling him as a "bully" and "dangerous."

Want to know the story behind why Pride Month is June? Well, we've got you covered.

🌈 Keep an eye out for more throughout the month. 🌈

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





