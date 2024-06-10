Happy Pride Month from Captial Pride in D.C.!

🎉 I'm writing this newsletter from the nation's capital as D.C. celebrated its 49th Pride throughout the weekend. Next year, D.C. will be hosting World Pride. We caught up with the executive director ahead of Saturday's parade to talk about Pride.

Singer Maren Morris came out Sunday in a post on Instagram, declaring that she was "happy to be the B in LGBTQ+." The acclaimed musician has been vocal about LGBTQ+ rights for years now, so it's wonderful to hear that's part of the community. Happy Pride, Maren! 🌈

🚨 Human Rights Campaign's president Kelley Robinson spoke with The Advocate's Christopher Wiggins recently about her activism. She also urged LGBTQ+ to not be passive in today's political reality. “When we show up together, we are going to be the single thing that can solve for our greatest fears. No other heroes are coming to save us. It’s us that has to show up,” she said.

🐊 Florida's GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis banned bridges in the state from lighting up in rainbow colors for Pride Month. Well, one man said "lol" and did it anyway. This is how he and a community did it. 🍊

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper





