Republicans call for Colorado GOP chair to resign after abhorrent Pride Month email

The chair of the Colorado GOP is facing calls to resign from his own party after sending out a Pride Month email that called LGBTQ+ people "godless groomers."

The Jefferson County GOP said in a statement via Denver journalist Kyle Clark that "numerous Colorado Republican County Chairs, other county party officers, members of the Colorado State Central Committee in all 64 Counties, and many Republican candidates" intend to call for the resignation of Dave Williams.



"As County Republican Party leaders, the time has come for us to say we have had enough. We are standing up for our constituents, our candidates, and all who want to see positive change in our state," it wrote. "It is clear Dave Williams' leadership does not align with the majority of Colorado Republicans, especially after this last email message."



Williams sent an email to GOP voters earlier this week that referred to queer people as "barbaric," "creeps," “degenerates,” "godless," "groomers," "predators," “radicals,” and “reprobates." The message also linked to a sermon from Pastor Mark Driscoll, which proclaimed in the video thumbnail "God hates flags," wordplay on the Westboro Baptist Church slogan that uses a derogatory slur.



"The month of June has arrived and, once again, the godless groomers in our society want to attack what is decent, holy, and righteous so they can ultimately harm our children," the email stated.



The official account for the Colorado GOP on Twitter/X, overseen by Williams, doubled down shortly after, posting a message calling for its followers to "Burn all #pride flags this June."



Valdamar Archuleta, the head of Colorado's Log Cabin Republicans, has been one of the few GOP members to defend Williams. He said Wednesday that "I do not think Dave hates me because I'm gay. I don't think that Dave is a homophobic person. What he said in that email was, but he as a person I don't believe is. He's trying to get a reaction."

The Jefferson County GOP was not so forgiving, finishing their statement with a call for Williams "to immediately resign his position as Chairman of the Colorado Republican Party."

"We urge him to step down to allow us to bring in a new Chair who will help build our party, support all our candidates and county organizations, and bring unity," it said.

