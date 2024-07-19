Hi there,



⚽ Megan Rapinoe may have retired from professional soccer, but she's not shying away from her advocacy. She's partnered with the undergarment brand Knix for a campaign around period stigma. In a conversation with The Advocate, she talked about being on her period during some of the most important games of her life. She also opened up about her views on the GOP and the upcoming election. "The platform that the Republicans have put out and the way that they've chosen to use the power that they have — whether it be them wanting to track periods or the reversal of Roe v. Wade — we're seeing authoritarianism on the rise for certain," she said. ⚽

🚨 Tennessee’s law banning drag queens from performing in public spaces has been resurrected and can stand for now. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals dismissed a legal challenge to the state's controversial Adult Entertainment Act on Thursday, citing the plaintiffs’ lack of standing. The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling that had declared the law unconstitutional.

🗳️ As the country learns about former President Donald Trump’s veep pick Ohio Sen. JD Vance, a powerful new video released by the Human Rights Campaign explains why Ohio grandparents Mike and Melissa H. — both lifelong GOP voters — decided to leave the Republican Party, citing its increasingly hostile stance towards LGBTQ+ people. The video shines a spotlight on the real-life impact of anti-trans legislation on families across America. Check it out.

