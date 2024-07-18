Scroll To Top
Rachel Maddow says JD Vance’s rise is thanks to gay billionaire’s influence, not skill or merit

rachel maddow MSNBC commentary billionaire Peter Thiel holding money republican VP runningmate JD Vance RNC 2024 stage
MSNBC news footage; Marco Bello/Getty Images; Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Peter Thiel has bank rolled most of JD Vance’s professional life, the award-winning journalist explained to the audience.

Cwnewser

On the evening of JD Vance’s acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday,Rachel Maddow delivered a searing critique of the juniorOhio senator’s qualifications onMSNBC, revealing the significant role played by gay billionaire Peter Thiel in Vance’s rapid ascent within theRepublican Party.

Maddow began by addressing Vance’s relatively obscure public presence. “JD Vance is not a widely known public figure,” she stated, noting his primary recognition comes from a memoir, Hillbilly Elligy, written during his time at Yale Law School.

Thiel, the co-founder of PayPal and Palantir Technologies, is a significant figure in Silicon Valley and a major supporter of right-wing causes. Highlighting Vance’s stint in a Marine Corps public affairs unit, Maddow delved into his subsequent career, heavily shaped by Thiel’s patronage.

“Peter Thiel got JD Vance a job at a biotech company in San Francisco after JD Vance graduated from law school,” Maddow revealed, citing the company’s CEO, who acknowledged hiring Vance as a favor to Thiel. This employment pattern extended to various venture capital roles despite Vance’s limited success.

Maddow pointed out a significant investment failure involving a Kentucky company that went bankrupt, casting further doubt on Vance’sbusiness expertise. According to Maddow, Thiel’s financial and strategic support persisted despite these setbacks, notably through a $15 million contribution to a super PAC that effectively managed Vance’s Senate campaign. “That super PAC then further effectively took over the operation of the campaign and ran most of it for Mr. Vance,” Maddow noted.

Thiel’s influence extended to securing Trump’s endorsement for Vance, an endorsement pivotal for winning the Republican primary in Ohio, she said. Maddow argued that Vance’s political success is more attributable to Thiel’s backing than personal merit.

“Writing a memoir and otherwise being Peter Thiel’s intern is not usually the way you get to be a vice presidential nominee,” she quipped.

Maddow also scrutinized Vance’s hardline stance on abortion, referencing a 2022 podcast where Vance expressed a desire to outlaw abortion access for all Americans.

“I certainly would like abortion to be illegal nationally,” Vance proclaimed in the recording. This position contrasts sharply with Trump’s recognition that restrictive abortion laws could harm Republican electoral prospects.

Further, Maddow examined Vance’s ideological stance, noting his belief in a “late Republican period” inspired by far-right views advocating for a post-democratic era. “You do not pick a man like that if you are worried about your electoral prospects,” she said.

Concluding her critique, Maddow suggested that Trump’s choice of Vance signals a confident belief in securing an election win, regardless of his running mate’s controversies. “You can only pick a candidate as out there as JD Vance if you’re really thoroughly quite sure that you’re going to win, no matter what kind of craziness you put on the ticket,” she concluded.

PoliticsMediaElectionRepublican PartyYahoo FeedMSNBCNews
2024 electionjd vancemilwaukeemsnbcpaypalpeter thielpoliticiansrachel maddowrepublican party
Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
