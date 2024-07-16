Scroll To Top
Ohioans explain abandoning Republican Party for love of their transgender grandchild

HRC video stills transgender child supportive grandparents
footage stills via Human Rights Campaign

The powerful story, captured in a Human Rights Campaign video, comes as Trump chose anti-LGBTQ+ extremist Ohio Sen. JD Vance as running mate.

Cwnewser

As the country learns about former President Donald Trump’s pick to join the Republican 2024 presidential ticket, a powerful new video released by theHuman Rights Campaign explains why Ohio grandparents Mike and Melissa H. — both lifelong GOP voters — decided to leave theRepublican Party, citing its increasingly hostile stance towardsLGBTQ+ people. The video shines a spotlight on the real-life impact of anti-trans legislation on families across America.

Mike, who has voted Republican most of his life, recounts his growing disillusionment with the party’s direction. “When these anti-trans or anti-LGBT bills started coming out, I just felt a real departure from the Republican Party,” he explains in the video. The couple’s decision to abandon the GOP is deeply personal, driven by their desire to protect theirtransgender grandson from the harm these laws could inflict.

Their story is a heartfelt plea for compassion and understanding. “All you want is to see your children and your grandchildren happy,” Mike says. “And if you see them in a situation where they could be traumatized, embarrassed, shamed, they’re not happy. And I’d hate to see something like that with my grandson.” This sentiment echoes the concerns of countless families facing similar struggles in an increasingly hostile political climate.

The video also highlights the disconnect between legislative actions and medical consensus. “Thirty-some medical organizations all endorse gender-affirming therapies,” Mike points out. “I’m not smarter than the doctors, and we have legislators who think they know better.” This criticism is particularly pointed as Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance, a staunch opponent of transgender rights, joins Trump on the 2024 ticket.

Vance, known for his opposition to abortion rights and support for anti-LGBTQ+ measures, has been a divisive figure. His transformation from a critic of Trump to a fervent supporter has seen him embrace a range of policies that many argue undermine the rights of marginalized groups. His stance on gender-affirming care, for example, has included support for legislation that would criminalize some treatments for minors.

2024 has seen an unprecedented 625 anti-trans bills introduced across 43 states, with 47 already passed, according to the Trans Legislation Tracker. The impact of these bills is far-reaching, targeting primary health care, education, legal recognition, and the right for trans people to exist publicly.

Melissa, equally disillusioned, speaks to the broader implications of these policies. “Everybody should be treated equally. It doesn’t matter — color, race, gender,” she says. “It’s just a travesty when you get the government involved with trying to legislate how we should feel.”

As the HRC video demonstrates, the impact of anti-trans legislation extends far beyond the political sphere, affecting the very fabric of families and communities. Mike and Melissa’s story is a powerful reminder of the human cost of these policies and a call to action for those who believe in equality and justice for all.

The video concludes with a plea for more education and understanding, highlighting the need for society to embrace transgender individuals as they are. “Transgender life is real. It is not something you will grow out of. It’s not a phase. It’s real,” Mike says. “Let’s live our lives accepting that.”

Watch the GOP defectors speak out below.

GOP Defectors Speak Outyoutu.be

Cwnewser
Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
