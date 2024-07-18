Scroll To Top
Politics

JD Vance's trans ex-friend is confused by his 'hateful' words and sudden pro-Trump beliefs

Yale Bulldogs mascot tshirts republican VP pick 2024 election JD Vance
sylv1rob1/Shutterstock; Consolidated News Photos via Shutterstock

A former friend of JD Vance said that he and his wife supported them after they underwent top surgery.

JD Vance has a long and storied history of anti-LGBTQ+ beliefs, but his former classmates at Yale University say it wasn't always this way.

Donald Trump's official running mate for the November presidential election didn't previously hold such extreme views — in fact, he used to belong to the "Never Trump" crowd comprised of Republicans with slightly-less conservative social beliefs. This was reflected in his and his wife's support of Sofia Nelson, a former classmate who happens to be transgender.

Nelson recently revealed to The New York Times that they had been friends with Vance while they each attended Yale, and that the ladder had even been supportive of their transition. Nelson recalled a time shortly after they had undergone top surgery in which Vance brought them home-baked treats as a recovery gift.

However, as the years passed and their friend group entered their professions, Nelson noted a stark shift in Vance's beliefs. Their friendship ended in 2021 when the politician voiced support for a bill in Arkansas banning gender-affirming care for minors.

“It hurt my feelings when he started saying hateful things about trans people,” Nelson told the Times.

Nelson isn't the only former friend startled by Vance's seeming change of heart — another classmate, Josh McLaurin, told the paper that he and Vance drifted apart after graduating in 2013 due to Vance's "cynical" comments about "Yale elites." Still, Vance was not so far-right even as Trump first gained prominence in 2016, as McLaurin shared a Facebook message from the now-vice president candidate at the time.

“I go back and forth between thinking Trump is a cynical asshole like Nixon who wouldn’t be that bad (and might even prove useful) or that he’s America’s Hitler,” Vance wrote.

McLaurin, a Democratic state senator in Georgia, proposed his own theory for Vance's shift, saying: “He realized that the only way that he could realize and give effect to his own anger in politics was to identify with the MAGA movement."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsYahoo FeedNewsTransgenderPoliticiansDonald Trump
donald trumpgender-affirming carejd vancejosh mclaurinnever trumpsofia nelsontransgendertransgender youthtransphobiavice presidentyaleyale universitypolitics
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a staff writer at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio