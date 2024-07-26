Hi all,
📰 Well, it's been a long, long July. But don't worry, even in this constant news cycle — please make it stop — we have the latest in queer news. 📰
That includes everything you want to know about Kamala Harris and her LGBTQ+ rights record. It's long; she's been an ally for years. Harris also featured queer folks in her first campaign ad and spoke about LGBTQ+ teachers and banning LGBTQ-themed books in one of her first speeches since becoming the presumptive Democratic nominee for president. 🌈
Elon Musk's trans daughter Vivian Wilson is speaking out after Musk spewed transphobic things about her on a recent show. In posts on Threads, she wrote that the billionaire was "desperate for attention and validation from an army of degenerate red-pilled incels and pick-mes who are quick to give it to him." 👏🏽
🏛️ Michigan has done away with so-called "gay and trans panic" defenses. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill this week that prohibits using the "sexual orientation or gender identity of a victim as a defense to a crime."
Onward and upward,
Alex
Look, queer trivia!
Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Saturday, you'll get the answer.
This week’s question is: What piece of legislation did President Joe Biden sign into law that protected marriage equality on the federal level?
Reply to this email with the answer and you may get a shout-out in a future newsletter!
What else you should be reading: