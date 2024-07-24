Scroll To Top
Politics

Michigan bans 'gay and trans panic' defense as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs historic bill (exclusive)

Michigan governor gretchen whitmer
Gints Ivuskans/Shutterstock

HB 4718 prohibits using the "sexual orientation or gender identity of a victim as a defense to a crime."

Michigan has officially banned the "LGBTQ+ panic" defense following Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's signature on the historic piece of legislation.

HB 4718 prohibits using the "sexual orientation or gender identity of a victim as a defense to a crime." The bill recently passed the state House of Representatives in a narrow 56 to 54 vote, making it through the state Senate by a larger margin of 24 to 14, with two Republican joining Democrats in support. Whitmer signed the bill into law Tuesday, saying: "No one should fear violence because of their sexuality or gender identity."

"Since I took office, we expanded the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act to cover the LGBTQ+ community, established the Michigan LGBTQ+ Advisory Council, and banned conversion therapy for minors," Whitmer told The Advocate. "Our work is not done as we continue to make progress and move Michigan forward. I look forward to reviewing the legislation and continuing to work alongside the LGBTQ+ community to ensure justice."

The so-called "gay panic" defense has been used "to partially or completely excuse crimes such as murder and assault on the grounds that the victim's sexual orientation or gender identity is to blame for the defendant's violent reaction," according to the American Bar Association. Only nineteen states and Washington D.C. now prohibit the "gay panic" — or "gay and trans panic" — defense, according to the Movement Advancement Project, with Michigan being the most recent.

While "no state recognizes gay and trans panic defenses as freestanding defenses under their respective penal codes," according to research by the Williams Institute, defendants have used panic defenses alongside other strategies to reduce their charges or sentencing.

The bill was introduced by out State Representative Laurie Pohutsky, a Democrat and current speaker pro tempore of the Michigan House of Representatives, who told Michigan Public that she was motivated to propose the legislation by the 1998 murder of gay teenager Matthew Shepard.

"I wanted to introduce this bill because I was a young queer person when Matt Shepard was murdered, and it was the first time, although I was not out yet, that I realized, 'Oh, this could be very dangerous for me,'" she said, adding, "At its core, the defense asserts that crimes against the LGBTQ community carry less weight because we are inherently less human and therefore less valuable."

From Your Site Articles
PoliticsLawExclusivesNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo FeedCrimePoliticiansNews
gretchen whitmerlgbtq+ panic defenseamerican bar associationassaultgay and trans panic defensegay panic defensegender identityhb 4718homicidelaurie pohutskymichiganmovement advancement projectmurdersexual orientationpoliticsexclusive
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Photo Gallery Sexy Gay Men Elksa Glasgow Scotland
Photography

21+ steamy photos of Scotland’s finest gay men in Elska Glasgow

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio