Hi all,

Talking to reporters earlier this week, President Joe Biden said he was "really proud" of supporting LGBTQ+ rights. The president has been the most pro-LGBTQ+ leader in U.S. history. 🌈

📣 JD Vance's transgender ex-friend continues to speak out about the change they saw in Vance in recent years. "[Vance] never exhibited the kind of cruelty that he exhibits now in his public persona. That really changed when he decided to reconstitute himself as a MAGA Republican," Sofia Nelson told a local news outlet recently.

🚨 Gay dad influencer José Rolón isn't letting conservatives attack his familywithout a fight. Known by the handle @nycgaydad, has filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing host and conspiracy theorist Stew Peters months after the pundit accused him – without evidence – of committing sex crimes against his three young children.

Check out more stories from the last few days below. ⬇️

Onward and upward,

Alex Cooper

'Cat Ladies for Kamala Harris' are campaigning AND shading JD Vance Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ryan Adamczeski for The Advocate

Fox News host Jesse Watters thinks men who vote for women ‘transition’ to women Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

NABJ tried to have a dialogue with Trump. Instead, it gave him a microphone Joel Angel Juarez for The Washington Post via Getty Images