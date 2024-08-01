Scroll To Top
NABJ tried to have a dialogue with Trump. Instead, it gave him a microphone

2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on stage with Rachel Scott senior congressional correspondent for ABC News conversation opening day National Association of Black Journalists NABJ Annual Convention Career Fair Chicago
Joel Angel Juarez for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Why would a reputable association for Black journalists decide to platform a candidate with a history of disdain for the media?

Well, that was interesting.

On Monday night, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced they invited former President Donald Trump to their conference in Chicago for a moderated discussion. "Trump will engage in a Q&A with political journalists before an audience of registered convention attendees that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community," the announcement read. Having talked with Democrats and Republicans since January, the NABJ has historically welcomed presidents and presidential candidates, including former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Jr., and Bill Clinton.

The late-night announcement, however, took attendees by surprise.

"What y'all think? Should I call it a wrap?" trans-journalist-activist Raquel Willis wrote on Instagram not long after the announcement, one of several individuals expected to hold a session around the time of Trump's appearance. "Let me just say. I'm disgusted."

Same, girl. Same.

Attendees and netizens took to social media to address their concerns. Accompanied by a clip, one netizen wrote after the announcement, "As NABJ gives a platform to Trump, I would hope they ask him about the many times he attacked Black journalists like Yamiche Alcindor, April Ryan, and Don Lemon." Some questioned why they decided to platform a candidate who has expressed great disdain for their existence; others were dismayed at why this announcement was made so late on Monday. Many rightly recognized how this appearance would be quickly weaponized for political gain.


As Tuesday morning rolled into the afternoon, NABJ members defended and attacked the move. "It's absolutely not an endorsement," NABJ President Ken Lemon reiterated in a video shared on the organization's official account. "Every year, every presidential election cycle, we invite the presidential candidates to come."

Still, the announcement was a surprising one even to the organization's coordinators. Karen Attiah, the conference's co-chair, resigned by the afternoon, citing various factors, including not being involved in the decision. Femi Redwood, chair of their LGBTQ+ task force, noted she was also unaware of Trump's appearance. When people on X / Twitter tried to question Tia Mitchell, chair of the organization's political task force and one of several individuals involved in coordinating Trump's appearance, she responded with disdain and then changed her profile to private.

For an organization founded for those holding people in power accountable, it appeared the few in power didn't want to hold themselves to account.

By Wednesday, some panelists opted to cancel their sessions. The Grio, meanwhile, reported how the organization denied Vice President Harris' request to either attend virtually or do a chat later in the year. (Mitchell briefly made her profile public to give her side of the story.) As a Black organization, one would hope they'd understand the adversities Black professionals face in working twice as hard to get recognized. Only following that report and general outrage did NABJ secure a fireside chat with her in September.

Then came the session with Trump.

I gasped, I laughed (at him), I gasped again.


Was I expecting Trump to show a different side to himself? No. Once a person shows you who they are the first time, they will probably not be different the next time.

The same can be said of the event's host.

Time and time again, Black organizations like NABJ put pride and perceived influence over the welfare and interests of their members, especially those who have been hurt or harmed by agitators like the former president. Since stepping onto the political stage, Trump has questioned the legitimacy of media as "fake news" for articles or networks that cast him in an unfavorable light. He's derided journalists for questioning his policies or asking for clarifications on things he's said.

Why would they think he would act differently on this stage?

As someone on the outside looking in, I've wondered how organizations founded to uplift and inspire occasionally fail to think of marginalized members. Sure, a statement of support may be published here and there. Still, associations formed to counter a system built unfavorably against Black, queer, and other people pushed to the fringes seem to co-opt the same tactics and mechanisms.

From professional associations to fraternal institutions, these organizations are built to promote inclusivity and empower Black professionals. But the lust for influence and likes seems favorable to their leaders over the dignity and well-being of their members. A noxious craving for proximity and access to those favored in a system built to the advantage of white, heterosexual men is deemed a "win."

While the prestige of that proximity and access may be brief, one is never immune to the perspectives and policies those at the top impose on others.

I'm not a card-carrying NABJ member, though I considered joining. But after this, like many socially conscious consumers, I've had to sit and ponder if this is how I want to spend my money, let alone want to be associated with ones who seem not to want to associate with or advocate for folks like me.



Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com.

Voices is dedicated to featuring a wide range of inspiring personal stories and impactful opinions from the LGBTQ+ and Allied community. Visit Advocate.com/submit to learn more about submission guidelines. We welcome your thoughts and feedback on any of our stories. Email us at voices@equalpride.com. Views expressed in Voices stories are those of the guest writers, columnists and editors, and do not directly represent the views of The Advocate or our parent company, equalpride.

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière

Marie-Adélina de la Ferrière is the Community Editor at equalpride, publisher of The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, and Pride.com. A first-generation Haitian-American trans woman with a robust history of independent work as a communications and social media expert, she has tirelessly championed LGBTQ+ artists and performers, creating a vibrant community engagement approach that infuses each project with a dynamic and innovative perspective. Like and follow her on social: @ageofadelina.
