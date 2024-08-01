Scroll To Top
Election

'Cat Ladies for Kamala Harris' are campaigning AND shading JD Vance

2024 democratic presidential nominee kamala harris republican VP pick JD vance baby cat Frodo looking sus
Lev Radin/Shutterstock; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; Ryan Adamczeski for The Advocate

Women have put up with Republican attacks on their rights for decades — but they're drawing a line at attacks on their pets.

Former president Donald Trump's campaign has repeatedly struggled to win over women voters in light of the GOP's attacks on reproductive healthcare, and statements like those from his vice president pick aren't exactly helping.

Shortly after he was announced as Trump's running mate, an old interview of JD Vance's with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson began circulating online, in which he said that the U.S. is being run by Democrats, corporations, and “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Vance has also directed the comment at vice president Kamala Harris since she's announced her campaign for president, becoming the likely Democratic nominee following President Joe Biden's dropping out. Vance doubled down on his words last week, saying on Megyn Kelly’s podcast: "Obviously, it was a sarcastic comment. I’ve got nothing against cats."

In response to the blatant sexism, thousands of self-proclaimed cat ladies have begun campaigning for Harris — all while wearing Vance's insult as a badge of honor. "Cat Ladies for Kamala Harris" held a Zoom meeting on Tuesday, hosted by Christine Pelosi, a political consultant and daughter of Nancy Pelosi, and Nikki Fried, the chair of the Florida Democratic party.

The call was complete with a slideshow of pet pictures set to ABBA's "Dancing Queen," and a surprise appearance from Nancy Pelosi, who said the purpose of the meeting was to fight for women's rights to “love how they wanna love, and live how they wanna live”.

“When JD Vance couched his opinion on our freedom, we decided that the cat ladies are striking back,” Pelosi said. “He didn’t realize what an opportunity he was giving us, and what he would unleash.”

The group, originally called "Pet Lovers for Kamala," recently changed its name specifically to troll Vance. It is still welcoming of all fur babies, including the dogs of Donna Brazile, a former chair of the Democratic National Committee, and Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois congresswoman, who also attended the call.

Other fundraising groups such as Win With Black Women, Win With Black Men, and White Dudes for Harris have met in the past week, raising historic amounts for Harris' campaign in just a few days following its launch.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionYahoo FeedWomenPoliticsNews
cat ladiescat ladies for kamala harrisdonald trumpfundraisingjd vancejoe bidenkamala harrismegyn kellynancy pelosireproductive health carereproductive rightstucker carlsonwhite dudes for harriswin with black menwin with black womenwomen's healthwomens rightselection
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform

Want more breaking equality news & trending entertainment stories?

Check out our NEW 24/7 streaming service: the Advocate Channel!

Download the Advocate Channel App for your mobile phone and your favorite streaming device!


APPLE STORE - GOOGLE PLAY

ROKU - APPLE TV - FIRE TV - GOOGLE TV

30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

13 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell trans man George Schappell
Obituaries

Conjoined twins Lori Schappell and trans man George Schappell dead at 62

Latest Stories

Ryan Adamczeski

Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Ryan is a reporter at The Advocate, and a graduate of New York University Tisch's Department of Dramatic Writing, with a focus in television writing and comedy. She first became a published author at the age of 15 with her YA novel "Someone Else's Stars," and is now a member of GALECA, the LGBTQ+ society of entertainment critics. In her free time, Ryan likes watching New York Rangers hockey, listening to the Beach Boys, and practicing witchcraft.
Read Full Bio