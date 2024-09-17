Happy Tuesday,

🗳️ More than 95 percent of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. are registered to vote, and more than 93 percent are motivated to vote in this November’s election, with 73 percent saying they’re “very motivated,” according to new research by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. Of those voters, the ones who are LGBTQ+ prefer Kamala Harris to Donald Trump in the presidential race by a nearly 67-point margin — 74 percent for Harris versus 7.5 for Trump. Are we shocked? 🗳️

🚨 Springfield, Ohio, has been the center of national news coverage for days after both Trump and Vance repeated lies about the Haitian immigrant population there eating pets. Yes, pets. Now, Kyle Scott, Board Vice President of Equality Springfield, is calling out the lies, telling The Advocate how damaging the false claims have been to the community.

Still wondering how to register to vote? Well, time is ticking. Here's how you can find out information about voting where you live. ⏳

Look, queer trivia! Each week, The Advocate newsletter has a little bit of LGBTQ+ trivia. Today, you'll get the question. Thursday, you'll get a hint. And Saturday, you'll get the answer.

This week’s question is: Who is the first out transgender state senator? ✨ Email back your answer and you might be featured in an upcoming newsletter. ✨