Scroll To Top
Election

Kamala Harris denounces 'don't say gay' laws, says LGBTQ+ people don't feel safe

vice president kamala harris speaking at las vegas rally lilac purple blazer
Maxim Elramsisy/Shutterstock

Harris expressed concern for the safety of LGBTQ+ Americans, immigrants, and others at a meeting of Black journalists.

trudestress

Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern for the safety of LGBTQ+ Americans, immigrants, and others during a National Association of Black Journalists event Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, said she feels safe with Secret Service protection after the Sunday attempted attack on her Republican rival, Donald Trump. “But you can go back to Ohio, not everybody has Secret Service,” she said, referring to the threats against Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio, after Trump and others spread lies about them stealing and eating pets.

“And there are far too many people in our country who are not feeling safe,” she continued. “I mean, I look at Project 2025, and, you know, the ‘don’t say gay’ laws coming out of Florida, and members of the LGBTQ+ community don’t feel safe right now. Immigrants or people with an immigrant background don’t feel safe right now. Women don’t feel safe right now. Yes, I feel safe, I have Secret Service protection, but that doesn’t change my perspective on the importance of fighting for the safety of everybody in our country and doing everything we can to, again, lift people up and not beat people down so they feel alone and made to feel small and not a part of it or us.”

Harris also said she had spoken to Trump after the apparent assassination attempt at his golf course in Florida Sunday. “I checked on him to see if he was OK,” she said. “And I told him what I had said publicly, that there’s no place for political violence in our country.”

Her response was markedly different from Trump’s. In a Monday interview with Fox News Digital, he blamed the attack on Harris and President Joe Biden. “He believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it,” Trump said of the suspect. “Their rhetoric is causing me to be shot at when I am the one who is going to save the country and they are the ones that are destroying the country — both from the inside and out.”

Harris’s appearance with the Black journalists group was likewise markedly different from Trump’s discussion with the association in July in Chicago, in which he questioned Harris’s racial identity.

“I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black,” he said. “And now she wants to be known as Black. So I don’t know. Is she Indian or is she Black.”

Harris is of Black and South Asian heritage, and she has never hidden any aspect of her identity.

From Your Site Articles
ElectionNon-topicsRM Editors PickYahoo Feed
2024 electionafrican americansdonald trumpimmigrationkamala harrisnational association of black journalistsohiopoliticianspolitics
trudestress
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

16 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Trudy Ring

Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Trudy Ring is The Advocate’s senior politics editor and copy chief. She has been a reporter and editor for daily newspapers and LGBTQ+ weeklies/monthlies, trade magazines, and reference books. She is a political junkie who thinks even the wonkiest details are fascinating, and she always loves to see political candidates who are groundbreaking in some way. She enjoys writing about other topics as well, including religion (she’s interested in what people believe and why), literature, theater, and film. Trudy is a proud “old movie weirdo” and loves the Hollywood films of the 1930s and ’40s above all others. Other interests include classic rock music (Bruce Springsteen rules!) and history. Oh, and she was a Jeopardy! contestant back in 1998 and won two games. Not up there with Amy Schneider, but Trudy still takes pride in this achievement.
Read Full Bio