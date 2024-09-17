Scroll To Top
News

St. Louis cop out of job after controversial LGBTQ+ bar crash arrest

officer Ramelle Wallace St Louis Metropolitan Police Department confronting bystander and arresting bar owner BarPM crash
footage stills via x.com user @javadesq

Ramelle Wallace, who arrested the co-owner of popular gay bar Bar:PM in St. Louis after cops crashed into it, no longer works for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

Cwnewser

A Missouri police officer who was involved in a controversial arrest of a gay business owner after a police officer struck the establishment with his official SUV is out of a job.

The St. Louis police officer sparked controversy after he arrested Bar:PM co-owner Chad Morris following a police cruiser crash at the LGBTQ+ venue last December is no longer with the department. Officer Ramelle Wallace, who had served 16 years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, recently parted ways with the force,according toSt. Louis Magazine. It remains unclear whether he was fired or resigned voluntarily.

Related: New video from St. Louis police crash into gay bar shows aggressive officer, raises questions

Wallace’s role in Morris’s arrest and a string of allegations involving misconduct have garnered widespread public attention. Last December, two rookie officers crashed a police SUV into Bar:PM, a popular LGBTQ+ bar in South St. Louis. While Wallace was not in the vehicle, he arrived on the scene shortly after the crash and escalated the situation by handcuffing James Pence, Morris’ husband and co-owner of the bar, within 30 seconds of arriving. When Morris protested his partner’s treatment, Wallace allegedly beat and arrested him.

Morris was initially charged with felony assault and resisting arrest, though those charges were later reduced to misdemeanors. Morris’ attorney, Javad Khazaeli, has strongly criticized Wallace’s actions, calling his conduct unprovoked and excessive.

Related: Police Officers First Crash Their SUV Into St. Louis Gay Bar, Then They Arrest the Bar Owner

Over the years, Wallace has been named in multiple lawsuits accusing him of using excessive force, according to numerous media reports. One case from 2019 involved Wallace allegedly breaking the leg of a bystander during an arrest at an apartment complex, St. Louis Magazine reports. That case was settled out of court earlier this year. Wallace is also the subject of a lawsuit alleging that Wallace assaulted a man while being booked at a St. Louis jail in June 2023.

Khazaeli, who represents Morris and the other man, expressed mixed emotions following Wallace’s departure. “After more than a decade of doing this and filing dozens of lawsuits, I’m glad to see at least one bad officer be forced to resign or be terminated,” Khazaeli told St. Louis Magazine. However, he voiced frustration that Morris is still facing prosecution. “I’m just confused as to why my client is still being prosecuted when Wallace was the initiator, and everyone knows it,” he said.

Despite Wallace’s departure from the department, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has not commented on whether his departure will affect the ongoing case against Morris.

Related: Headaches continue for St. Louis gay bar after cops crashed SUV into building

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s explanations regarding the crash at Bar:PM have also raised questions. Police initially claimed that the officer driving the cruiser was distracted by adjusting the car’s radio, while other reports suggest the officer swerved to avoid a dog. No toxicology test was administered to the officer driving the vehicle, which has only fueled further skepticism about how the case was handled.

The Advocate contacted Khazaeli for additional comment, but he did not respond by the time of publication.

From Your Site Articles
NewsYahoo FeedLGBTCrimeMissouri
bar:pmchad morriscrimemissouripoliceramelle wallacest. louisst. louis metropolitan police department
Cwnewser
Be sure to follow Advocate on your favorite social platform
30 Years of Out100Out / Advocate Magazine - Jonathan Groff & Wayne Brady

From our Sponsors

Most Popular

photo gallery queer women 2024 WNBA womens professional basketball league
Sports

Meet all 37 of the queer women in this season's WNBA

Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre racist republican Lauren Boebert
Politics

Lauren Boebert mercilessly mocked for calling White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre a 'DEI hire'

King James I Queen Anne Prince George Duke of Kent Diana, Princess of Wales
History
Badge
gallery

13 LGBTQ+ British Royals in History

True
news anchor come out gay live broadcast KARE 11 Sunrise Jason Hackett
News

A local NBC anchor came out as gay on live TV. Now, he shares how the moment has changed his life

JD Vance RNC 2024 speech
Election

How JD Vance went from thinking he was gay and changing his name twice to being an anti-LGBTQ+ extremist

Here are the 15 gayest cities in the world for 2024
News

Here are the 15 gayest travel destinations in the world: report

Mark Robinson Crazy Quotes speaking at a podium
Politics

16 of the most batsh*t things N.C. Republican governor candidate Mark Robinson has said

True
Alexander Williamson Starr Brown Murder
Crime

Black transgender woman Starr Brown shot to death in Memphis. Her coworker has confessed to the killing

Moms Melissa Etheridge Cardi B Brittany Griner Brandi Carlile
Arts & Entertainment
Badge
gallery

More Than 50 of Our Favorite LGBTQ+ Moms

Latest Stories

Christopher Wiggins

Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Christopher Wiggins is a senior national reporter for The Advocate. He has a rich career in storytelling and highlighting underrepresented voices. Growing up in a bilingual household in Germany, his German mother and U.S. Army father exposed him to diverse cultures early on, influencing his appreciation for varied perspectives and communication. His work in Washington, D.C., primarily covers the nexus of public policy, politics, law, and LGBTQ+ issues. Wiggins' reporting focuses on revealing lesser-known stories within the LGBTQ+ community. Key moments in his career include traveling with Vice President Kamala Harris and interviewing her in the West Wing about LGBTQ+ support. In addition to his national and political reporting, Wiggins represents The Advocate in the White House Press Pool and is a member of several professional journalistic organizations, including the White House Correspondents’ Association, Association of LGBTQ+ Journalists, and Society of Professional Journalists. His involvement in these groups highlights his commitment to ethical journalism and excellence in the field. Follow him on X/Twitter @CWNewser (https://twitter.com/CWNewser) and Threads @CWNewserDC (https://www.threads.net/@cwnewserdc).
Read Full Bio