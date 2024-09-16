Trump and Vance made up racist lies about Springfield, Ohio. Now, an LGBTQ+ leader speaks out

In rural Clark County, which is predominately red, lies Springfield, Ohio, a medium-sized city that has suddenly found itself in the national spotlight following comments made during the recent presidential debate by former President Donald Trump and subsequent remarks by Ohio U.S. Sen. JD Vance that immigrants from Haiti were eating pets and spreading STIs, including HIV. A local LGBTQ+ leader isn't having it.

These claims by the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees have sparked outrage, as local leaders and health officials work to debunk what they see as dangerous misinformation that could fuel division and harm Springfield’s tight-knit community. On Friday, elementary schools in Springfield were evacuated . This was in addition to a number of schools receiving death threats the day before. The town has come under constant threat.

During the most recent presidential debate, Trump made a reference to Springfield, bizarrely suggesting that the Haitian immigrants were eating pets . “In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, the people that came in. They’re eating the cats. They’re eating the pets of the people that live there. And this is what’s happening in our country and it’s a shame.”

The debate moderator, David Muir jumped in to correct Trump. Muir quickly corrected Trump. “I just want to clarify here. You bring up Springfield, Ohio. ABC News did reach out to the city manager there. He told us there have been no credible reports of specific claims of pets being harmed, injured or abused by individuals within the immigrant community.”

Yesterday Vance shockingly defended Trump’s lie, He told CNN’s Dana Bash, “The American media totally ignored this stuff until Donald Trump and I started talking about cat memes. If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,”

Kyle Scott, Board Vice President of Equality Springfield , recalled his reaction to hearing Springfield referenced on the debate stage. "I was honestly shocked. I had not heard that rumor before. And I was shocked that we were on the national stage in that way. So shock, and then I was really disappointed, because I felt like it was such a dog whistle to the worst instincts in some people."

The day after the debate, Vance appeared on TV and doubled down on the narrative, claiming that Springfield was seeing a rise in HIV and tuberculosis due to its growing immigrant population, particularly Haitian immigrants. Vance’s comments were met with swift backlash from local officials and community leaders, who were quick to point out that these claims were not based on any factual evidence.

According to local health authorities, there is no evidence to support Vance’s claim that Springfield is experiencing an increase in HIV or tuberculosis cases tied to immigration. The Clark County Combined Health District quickly released a statement asserting that no such public health crisis exists, and Springfield’s city officials have worked to reassure the community that the spread of misinformation should not cloud the reality of their local situation.

"I'm really proud of the way that the city, the Clark County Health District, and all of the official agencies that make up Springfield have come out and debunked those comments," Scott told The Advocate. “They said they weren’t true, and have been really adamant about it, and have stuck with the narrative.”

In recent years, Springfield has welcomed a growing number of Haitian immigrants, many of whom have come to work in the region's manufacturing sector. Scott and others in the community see the influx of immigrants as a positive development for a city that has long relied on its industrial base for economic growth.

“Haitians have not had a negative effect on the community,” Scott emphasized. “One of our local manufacturing owners said it best—that this is kind of how the industrial Midwest was built in the first place, through immigration and filling those positions. So, I look at it as a resurgence for the industries that really built the Midwest.”

While Scott acknowledges that there have been some concerns with a growing population overall, he believes these challenges are far outweighed by the benefits that come with a revitalized workforce. “There’s always going to be a strain on resources, but I think that is a smaller symptom of a greater good that’s come,” Scott said.

Scott pointed out that many in Springfield have gone out of their way to ensure that Haitian immigrants feel welcome in their new home. He cited a local car dealership that recently hired someone fluent in Haitian Creole to assist with vehicle purchases, helping ease the transition for those new to the area.

“People are really trying to help them assimilate into the community and feel welcome,” Scott said.

Despite the outpouring of support for Springfield’s Haitian community, the presidential debate and Vance’s comments have undoubtedly raised the temperature in the city. Scott admits that tensions have increased since Springfield was thrust into the national spotlight.

“There were complaints, and there were issues around strains and resources and specifically around the Haitian community, but the vitriol and the level of rage—the temperature has definitely risen since the debate,” Scott explained. Much of the recent noise, he suspects, comes from outside the community, fueled by national political rhetoric rather than local reality. “A lot of the noise is coming from outside the community,” he said. “There’s always going to be naysayers, but for the most part, all of our agencies and all of our nonprofits have really tried to band together to welcome them.”

Scott, for his part, is optimistic that Springfield will continue to come together in support of its diverse population. He points to the success of Equality Springfield as a testament to the community’s resilience.

“We’re in a deeply red county, but Equality Springfield, the organization I’m a part of, has hosted two of our largest Pride events, and almost every major company in town helps and supports us,” Scott said. “We are a community that knows how to come together.”