Gay Minneapolis pastor says ICE agent pointed gun at his face, blocks from Renee Good’s killing

close up of transgender flag pin on doctors coat stethoscope shown
Health

Transgender youth who receive hormone therapy are less suicidal: study

"Suicidality significantly declined" among trans youth who receive hormone replacement therapy, a new study has found.

Jonathan E. Ross
News

Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window

The man who shot Renee Nicole Good is a 43-year-old firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

minneapolis neighborhood with ice agents
Opinion

We've all seen the video. Do Kristi Noem and mainstream media think we're stupid?

Opinion: Lies from the Trump administration aren't just insulting Renee Nicole Good's memory — they're insulting to our intelligence.

Amber Glenn competes in the 2026 United States Figure Skating Championships
News

Amber Glenn is set to be the first out queer woman on the U.S. Olympic figure skating team

This pansexual skater is heating up the ice!

