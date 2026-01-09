➡️ Rounding out today’s coverage of the Minneapolis ICE shooting, a fundraiser for Renee Good’s widow and children has raised more than $1.5 million, and more of the shooter’s background has been revealed. We also have an op-ed about how the Trump administration is trying to make us disbelieve our own eyes.

More than $1.5 million raised for Renee Good’s widow & kids after ICE killing Reginald Mathalone/NurPhoto via Getty Images The family has received an outpouring of financial and moral support in less than 48 hours.

Who is Jonathan Ross? ICE agent who killed Renee Good once broke a suspect's car window Screenshot via X.com/Max Nesterak @maxnesterak The man who shot Renee Nicole Good is a 43-year-old firearms instructor who appears to have defended white supremacists online.

We've all seen the video. Do Kristi Noem and mainstream media think we're stupid? Screenshot/@Breaking911 Opinion: Lies from the Trump administration aren't just insulting Renee Nicole Good's memory — they're insulting to our intelligence.

Matt Rogers told Las Culturistas listeners not to support Jasmine Crockett YouTube Rogers and podcast cohost Bowen Yang discussed the prospect of Texas Democratic U.S. Rep Jasmine Crockett (not) winning her state's Senate seat.

Amber Glenn is set to be the first out queer woman on the U.S. Olympic figure skating team Matthew Stockman/Getty Images This pansexual skater is heating up the ice!

