➡️ With images of the demolished East Wing of the White House dominating the news, the Trump administration has responded by altering the official White House website to spread more lies about the transgender community.

We also take a look at how the demolition erases First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt’s legacy with the building.

Meanwhile, an Illinois Army captain running for Congress says that Democrats are “rolling over” on LGBTQ+ rights, and CVS tells activists that pharma company Gilead needs to lower the price of PrEP.

And graphic novel Gender Queer, one of the most banned books in the U.S., is getting a deluxe edition with exclusive new material.

White House 'Major Events' timeline features photo of topless transgender woman SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images The White House has posted lies about trans people to justify the complete destruction of the East Wing.

Donald Trump's East Wing demolition trashes First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt's queer legacy BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images; Public Domain via FDR Presidential Library & Museum Eleanor Roosevelt, who was likely queer, held the first press conference by a first lady in the East Wing, and the wing became a base for her activism.

Illinois Army captain says Dems are ‘rolling over’ on LGBTQ+ rights. He’s running for Congress to change that Courtesy Pictured “What’s happening right now to trans people — to the LGBTQ+ community — is not okay. Somebody needs to stand up," Dylan Blaha told The Advocate.

CVS tells HIV activists that pharma company Gilead needs to lower price of PrEP drug if it wants it covered Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock A CVS executive told PrEP4All by email that the $28,000 price on a drug sold for $40 overseas was unacceptable.

'Gender Queer,' one of the most banned books in the U.S., is getting a deluxe edition Courtesy Oni Press Maia Kobabe's 2019 graphic novel Gender Queer will be re-releasing in May with brand new content.

